Beef trade: Hints of imminent price drop fail to materialise

Herdsmen are having to weigh up the balance between holding on to stock longer to add a few kilos against the risk of a lower return if the processors are successful in tightening prices
Three February '21 born Angus-cross bullocks with an average weight of 345kg sold for €880 each at a sale in Skibbereen Mart. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 11:12
Martin Ryan

The trade for beef remained steady at factories across the country as processing resumed for a shortened working week following the Bank Holiday on Monday.

The factory bosses appear to have tightened their rein on further upward movement in the cost of animals and suppliers are holding out against any reversal in their returns from the processors in the knowledge that the need for cattle has not changed.

The processors know that the movement of the first of the cattle finished off grass may be no more than a little around the corner and should be coming to their aid over the near future weeks.

However, herdsmen are having to weigh up the balance between holding on to stock for a shade longer to add a few kilos against the risk of taking a lower return if the processors were successful in tightening on prices in the meantime.

Plenty of hints from the factory sources during the later days of last week of a drop in prices being imminent did not materialise on Tuesday as the processors realised that they could be faced with a challenge to secure sufficient stock for this week as a consequence of imposing a cut on prices.

Finishers have been holding on to what they have, with the clear signal to the processors that they will continue to do so for as long as possible.

It all means that 520-530 cents/kg has been maintained as the quoted price range for the steers, while suppliers are reporting that up to 530 cents/kg can be achieved at plants where getting sufficient stock remains under pressure.

The heifers are on a base of 530-535 cents/kg and up to 540 cents/kg being paid for some quality lots. Some of the strongest rumours circulating were that cows would experience the heaviest cut in price.

The young bull prices appear to be on par with the steers at this point of the season, which is unusual. Leading the trade for the young bulls are the quality R grade making up to 530 cents/kg with the prices ranging from 500 cents/kg Manufacturing beef is in strong demand with the catering business enjoying a boom and the factories need the current intake of cows.

Prices are currently at a record with up to 530 cents/kg in exceptional cases for R grade cows at the top of the market. The more general is is 490-510 cents/kg for Rs.

Intake for last week was 31,138 head, signalling further slippage in the supply, and the first week in several months for the supply to drop to par with the corresponding week last year.

Most categories slipped under 2021, with the exception of the cows which were up 1,600 head on 2021. The category intakes for last week were 10,458 steers, 7,958 cows, 3,319 young bulls and 8,788 cows.

<p>In 2021, there were nine farm fatalities, a reduction of over 50% compared to 2020.</p>

Number of farm safety inspections halved in 2021

READ NOW
