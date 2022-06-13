Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- It looks like the weather will remain fairly dry for a while yet so it is essential that you lengthen your grazing rotation to ensure you keep grass ahead of stock.
- Topping of paddocks that were not grazed out properly, may be necessary to produce quality swards for the coming rotations if we get some rain. Don’t mow too tight as it could stunt growth further.
- In advance of any rain that might fall, it is essential that you keep fertiliser application up to date to take full advantage of the growth that moisture will bring.
- Try to prioritise the best quality grass for the most productive stock on the farm.
- Monitor all stock for parasite burdens and dose accordingly. Keep vaccinations up to date - issues with IBR, RSV, PI3, and salmonella are being reported recently.
- Keep an eye on yields - a big drop is not normal. Investigate and act to address the decline.
- Introduce supplementation in a grass deficit, sooner rather than later. Aim to keep intakes up by strip grazing heavier covers and allocating quality grass by night where possible.
- Many will need to be supplemented with maize, whole crop, or quality bales to stretch grass and allow farm covers to improve. Has dung consistency changed? Have milk solids dropped?
- Sucklers with calves at foot should be a priority for grass allocation, followed by finishers, maiden heifers and weanlings.
- Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium to prevent tetany - consider bucket licks or adding to water.
- Consider introducing creep meal to reduce grass demand and take some pressure off cows where grass is running out.
- Autumn calves soon to be weaned should be creep-fed with a quality mix to make the process less stressful for cow and calf.
- Summer always brings challenges for weaned calves as they get used to grazing for their first season. Keep supplementing with concentrates to optimise growth, supply minerals and complement available grass.