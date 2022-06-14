Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has elected a new president.

Dairy farmer and former ICOS vice-president James O’Donnell was chosen to take over the role following a meeting of the society's board this month.

Mr O’Donnell succeeds Jerry Long, who has retired having served as president for the past three years.

A dairy farmer from Golden, Co Tipperary, and a member of Dairygold Co-operative, Mr O'Donnell has served as vice president of the society for the past four years and has chaired the ICOS Finance and Governance Committee as well as the ICOS Rural Business Committee.

Mr O'Donnell also serves as chairman of the South Tipperary Farm Relief Service Co-operative and represents National Co-op Farm Relief Service on the ICOS Board.

“I’m honoured to lead ICOS at such an important time for our entire sector. I thank my board colleagues for the trust they have placed in me where I will represent and promote the best interests of our co-operative movement across Ireland," said Mr O'Donnell.

“Irish agriculture has the capability to produce the highest quality foods with one of the lowest carbon profiles of any other agricultural systems worldwide. This can and must be sustained through viable mechanisms for the future.

"I am confident that this will be realised through the continuing deployment of existing and ongoing measures to protect the environment, proactive emissions reduction on a realistic basis using all available resources and technologies, and the overall commitment which we are prioritising for sustainability across every aspect of our co-operative enterprises.”

Edward Carr, chairman of Arrabawn Co-operative, has been elected as the new vice president of ICOS. Mr Carr is a dairy farmer from Milestone, Co Tipperary, and is a member of the ICOS Dairy Committee.

The ICOS currently represents 130 co-operative enterprises in Ireland and has over 150,000 members, 12,000 employees, and a combined turnover of €14bn.