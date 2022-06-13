Applications open for €13m pig sector support scheme

The Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme 2 (PEPS2) aims to help producers who have been impacted by the current market disturbance
Applications open for €13m pig sector support scheme

Over 200 applications were received under the original €7m Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme (PEPS), which closed for applications in March.

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 13:54
Martha Brennan

The Government is inviting pig farmers to apply for a new €13m support fund.

The Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme 2 (PEPS2) aims to help producers who have been impacted by the current market disturbance.

The scheme is open to farmers who have produced more than 200 pigs between January 1 and December 31 2021 and are able to meet the eligibility conditions, such as having Herd Owner Status.

Announcing the scheme today, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “As I have consistently stated, our pig farmers are remarkably resilient, but I am acutely aware of the unprecedented challenges they are facing at present.

“Irish pig farmers, alongside others across the EU, are currently facing a combination of low prices and extraordinarily high input costs. This is why I have targeted €13 million of the €15.8 million EU exceptional aid allocation to support the viability of this important sector.

“The scheme will assist pig farmers to make the necessary adjustment to the new market situation and support them as much as possible through this period of major disruption."

The EU Exceptional Adjustment Aid programme was announced by the European Commission in March to help agricultural sectors impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over 200 applications were received under the original €7m Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme (PEPS), which closed for applications in March.

It is hoped that the funds will support food security in the long term.

Payment to successful applicants to PEPS2 will be based on a graduated structure depending on the number of pigs slaughtered, exported, or sold in the nominated herd during the reference period. A maximum pay rate of €100,000 will apply.

Applications are open until July 11, 2022.

Read More

Vanessa Woods scoops inaugural RDS Sustainable Agri Start-Up Award

More in this section

Irish wool prices 'ridiculously low' Irish wool prices 'ridiculously low'
A group of sheep and lambs standing in a field on sunny day Balancing payments under Sheep Welfare Scheme begin to issue 
Glanbia Ireland employees launch bid to raise €50,000 for chosen charities Glanbia Ireland employees launch bid to raise €50,000 for chosen charities
#Farming – pigs and poultry#Farming – agribusiness
<p>At present, there are 1,734 farmers organic participating in the Organic Farming Scheme.</p>

Organic Farming Scheme balancing payments commence

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices