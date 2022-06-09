How to capture the carbon we have already released

I was lucky enough to attend the Alltech ONE conference in Lexington, Kentucky last week.

As we all are well aware the agriculture industry faces many challenges as we head into the future.

Dr Mark Lyons, president and chief executive of Alltech, opened up the conference proceedings outlining how the Covid pandemic had brought the world economic uncertainty to supply chain disruption. And now a war that threatens stability, even of the global food system.

With all this in mind, it was proposed that, maybe it was time for a new lens on the way we are looking at the world. This theme is “Working together for a planet of plenty”.

We only have one planet and we must all work together to share it in a very prosperous and effective way.

The well-being of people, animals and the planet we call home depends on this. The agriculture industry is the most integral in terms of the future of our planetary health.

In agriculture, traditionally when we hear the word ‘environment’ we feel trepidation that we are going to get attacked.

We need to see this as our superpower and as our opportunity to make an incredible difference.

Within the crises presented to us there are always opportunities for transformation, however most of the time we miss those opportunities as the moment moves on, we procrastinate a bit or the challenge is too big, circumstances change and therefore the moment is no longer there.

By losing out on those opportunities for change, we are actually creating much bigger difficulties for the future. It was obvious that during the recent financial crisis that the world didn’t adequately address climate change and inequalities in our society and we can see what has happened since.

The science around climate change has been known for years with measurements of CO2 in the atmosphere established as far back as 1958.

Information has been building since and while the scientists were never in doubt, we simply didn’t trust or accept the information.

We were not motivated enough to take action and we have lost the opportunity to minimise our impact.

We also heard from Paul Polman, the author of Net Positive. Unfortunately, less bad is still bad. So what is the difference between net zero and net positive?

Ag food companies are constantly talking about becoming net-zero, but what does that actually mean?

The buzz word of “sustainability”, means we do no more harm, but this is no longer good enough. We now need, restorative, reparative and regenerative, which is what is known as net positive.

Net-zero is often related to less or no carbon emissions while net positive is broader where we also look at water, waste, pollution, human rights and the living wage where you can have a business model showing a profit from solving the world's problems, not creating them and where you can honestly answer the question, is the world better off because your business is in it? Yes or No! Net positive is about driving these broader systems changes that society needs, where companies work together to drive the bigger transformations.

Dr Lyons referenced his late father Dr Pearse Lyons’ ambition to bring together the entire agri-food chain to influence change and aim to drive the right incentives all the way down the line to include all stakeholders.

Ultimately, change involves someone needing to do something, it all comes down to individual actions and decisions. What are we as individuals going to do?

We then heard from Heather White, author, founder and CEO of One Green Thing, where she outlined issues being experienced by children, teenagers and young adults in society today, such as Eco-anxiety, chronic loneliness and a hyper awareness of social issues. They are genuinely worried about their futures. She suggested that we all need to create an environment where we can talk about the climate crisis with these younger people and share our hope based on the big things that society has achieved in the past, such as repairing the hole in the Ozone layer by taking action. We all have a role to play and we all need to find that role. White, stated that, Individual and household actions can contribute up to 25% of the carbon reductions needed. Individual actions can lead to a culture shift to solutions. Regenerative agriculture and a focus on soil health is one of the top carbon solutions as we create carbon sinks to extract it from the atmosphere.

Dr Lyons then reminded those present of the ACE principle where we should in the agriculture industry always be seeking the safety and well-being of the Animal, the Consumer and the Environment. How does the industry think about how the consumer is changing and how do we adapt with them and how do we engage with them, especially that younger consumer? Modern consumers now have a demand for sustainably produced food with added value. Dr Lyons proposed that most exciting challenge for us all going forward was how we could figure out how to capture what we have already released. This is the most exciting and the biggest economic opportunity that exists in agriculture for the future. Our soils have so much potential. Agriculture has the greatest positive potential to influence the future of our planet, that we can provide nutrients for all, help rural communities to thrive and we can replenish our planet's resources. Only agriculture and forestry have the ability as a primary function to sequester Carbon. Through this, agriculture can help to restore our soils and we also have the ability to scale, agriculture exists everywhere and we all have challenges. Ag is at the interface of nourishment of the present and preservation of the future.

Finally, in the session, we heard from Dr Vaughn Holder, Research Group Director-Ruminant, Alltech. Dr Holder spoke about agriculture’s impact on the environment and the fact that we sit at the interface of the main carbon-capturing industry and the main food producing industry in the world.

We can’t compromise one for the other, as we have to do both.

It is an environmental imperative that we optimise the natural cycle and create new value propositions before we point fingers at other industries.

There are unprecedented levels of carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere at present. Those gasses cause warming, of that there is no doubt.

Methane, however, doesn’t continue to accumulate if we don’t keep adding to it. CO2 is the primary contributor to global warming, not methane.

Looking at understanding the association between cattle and the environment, what part do cattle play in an ecosystem, from a production and ecology viewpoint?

Extensive research by Dr Holder and his team on a 10,000 acre, 3,000 cattle unit on Buck Island ranch in Florida has found that simple nutrition interventions reduced the carbon footprint by 5%.

The big finding however was that Emissions associated with animal production on the ranch were 10,884 metric tonnes of CO2 annually, while estimates of sequestration by grazing pasture was 17,813 metric tonnes of CO2 annually.

This equated to a net positive sequestration of 6,929 metric tonnes of CO2 annually. So the ecosystem has produced the beef on this ranch with a positive environmental impact.

Further studies of the ecosystem on Buck Island ranch showed that if the land were left ungrazed then it would then become a net contributor to CO2 in the atmosphere.

Pasture animals producing food for the world's population are contributing massively to the sequestering of carbon from other industries and the consumers' lifestyles.

So if you have managed to reach this point in the article, you will have finally seen the point of the whole first session of Alltech’s ONE conference last week in Lexington. Livestock producers are part of the solution and not part of the problem.

We must engage with the youth, who are the future of this planet and our consumers must better understand how we produce their food with the health of them, the animals and the environment at the heart of what we do.

Furthermore, governments must recognise and incentivise pasture and forage-based systems in their role of capturing CO2 from the atmosphere.

Knowing for sure that you are part of the solution is a better place to be when you have been told for so long that you are part of the problem!