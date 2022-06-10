Vanessa Woods scoops inaugural RDS Sustainable Agri Start-Up Award

Dr Woods' aim is to translate science into accurate and engaging messages and stories, for both industry and consumer audiences
Vanessa Woods scoops inaugural RDS Sustainable Agri Start-Up Award

RDS president Professor Owen Lewis presents Dr Vanessa Woods with the RDS Silver Medal as Winner of the Inaugural RDS Sustainable Agri Start-Up Award 2022.

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 09:23
Rachel Martin

A ruminant nutrition researcher turned science communications specialist has won the inaugural RDS Sustainable Agri Start-Up Award 2022 for her science communications consultancy business.

Dr Vanessa Woods, who holds a PhD in Ruminant Nutrition from University College Dublin and BSc in Microbiology from University College Galway, founded her company Vanessa B Woods Communications in 2019.

With a company mission statement to ‘communicate complex science simply’ and a vision to ‘marry the science of farming, food and health’, Dr Woods explained her aim is to translate science into accurate and engaging messages and stories, for both industry and consumer audiences.

Dr Woods comes from a strong scientific and consumer engagement background, having worked as a senior scientist in the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute in Northern Ireland, as a lecturer at Queen's University Belfast, and as chief executive of consumer engagement body Agri Aware, during which time the organisation won its first and only European Communications award since it was established in 1996.

Dr Woods has also authored two science-based books — Irish Food, From A-Z and Northern Ireland. Our Food, Our Story — to engage the next generation of purchasing consumers in the importance of soil, plant, animal, dental, human and environmental health as key and interlinked components of the food value chain. 

Her books are now in every primary school on the island of Ireland as part of curriculum-linked education on sustainable farming and food, with the support of her project partners.

Dr Woods' books are also used to promote food tourism in Ireland and to sell Ireland’s sustainable food story across the world.

Read More

Agri Aware launches equine models for transition-year students

More in this section

Irish wool prices 'ridiculously low' Irish wool prices 'ridiculously low'
A group of sheep and lambs standing in a field on sunny day Balancing payments under Sheep Welfare Scheme begin to issue 
Glanbia Ireland employees launch bid to raise €50,000 for chosen charities Glanbia Ireland employees launch bid to raise €50,000 for chosen charities
#Farming - Rural Life#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>At present, there are 1,734 farmers organic participating in the Organic Farming Scheme.</p>

Organic Farming Scheme balancing payments commence

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices