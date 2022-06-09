EPA's methane target is achievable but here's why more might be needed

The agricultural methane reduction called for last week by Ireland's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can be achieved in Europe by 2030 and 2050, even without full adoption of the most effective strategies, according to a new research report by leading scientists.

However, they said low- and middle-income regions (such as Africa) may not meet their contribution to keep global warming within 1.5C by 2030 and 2050.

“This is because of Africa’s growing human population and per capita demand for animal products, which are expected to lead to a substantial increase in livestock production and greenhouse gas emissions”, said researcher and co-author André Bannink (Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands).

Because of this challenge in lower-income regions, only 100% adoption of the most effective methane reduction strategy can meet the 1.5 °C target by 2030 globally, said the team of 24 experts from top-level institutes around the world.

But the 2050 target cannot be met globally, because mitigation effects are offset by projected increases in methane.

Emissions projections Scientists say methane from ruminants must be reduced by 11 to 30% by 2030 and by 24 to 47% by 2050, compared to 2010 levels. Picture: Larry Cummins Last week, the EPA published its greenhouse gas emissions projections for the period 2021-2040, and said Ireland can comply with its 2030 EU emissions reduction target only if all planned measures are implemented and delivered as planned. The EPA said a reduction of almost 30% is required to achieve the 2021 Climate Action Plan commitment of a 22% reduction in agriculture emissions. However, the different methane challenges faced by high-, middle-, and low-income countries are highlighted in the new meta-analysis by leading scientists (including Ireland's Mark McGee of Teagasc). They said methane from ruminants must be reduced by 11 to 30% by 2030 and by 24 to 47% by 2050, compared to 2010 levels. They examined the best candidates among 98 mitigation strategies in animal and feed management, diet formulation, and rumen manipulation. They found that increasing feeding level, decreasing grass maturity, and decreasing dietary forage-to-concentrate ratio, decreased methane per kg of meat or milk by 12% (on average) while increasing weight-gain or milk yield by about 17%. They found methane inhibitors, tanniferous forages, electron sinks, oils and fats, and oilseeds decreased methane by 21% (on average). Promising strategies, such as breeding low-methane animals, and improving animal health, were omitted due to insufficient information.

The bigger picture

Globally, only 100% adoption of these most effective strategies can meet the 1.5C target by 2030, but not by 2050, because mitigation is offset by projected increases in methane due to increasing milk and meat demand.

For the same reason, by 2030 and 2050, low- and middle-income countries may not meet their contribution to the 1.5C target, whereas high-income countries could meet their contributions (due to them having only a minor projected increase in ruminant methane).

Livestock contributes 30% of global "man-made" methane emissions, 17% of global food system emissions, and 5% of global emissions. Globally, agricultural methane needs to be cut by 11 to 30%, by 2030, and by 24 to 47%, by 2050.

In low- and middle-income countries, ruminant livestock plays a crucial role in food security by converting human-inedible feeds into nutritionally dense human-edible foods — an increasingly important role because most of the 23% projected global population increase (2010 to 2030) will occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Therefore, sustainable ruminant methane reduction for the 1.5C target should preferably increase yield per kg of meat and milk, to expand food production from existing ruminant populations.

Globally, only 100% adoption of increased feeding and inclusion of methane inhibitor decreased emissions sufficiently (14%) to meet the 1.5C target by 2030, but not by 2050.

Contrasting starting points

In Africa, no methane-reduction scenarios could meet the 1.5C target by 2030 or 2050. Their 100% adoption reduced methane by 47% between 2012 and 2030, and 76% from 2012 and 2050, but this was offset by estimated respective methane increases of 87% and 220%.

In contrast, in Europe, ruminant methane (without reduction actions) is projected to increase only 11%. By 2030, Europe could meet the 1.5C target with a mix of 50% to 100% of effective strategies. By 2050, Europe would need simultaneous 100% adoption of the most effective strategies, to meet the 1.5C target.

Lower-income regions such as Africa are disadvantaged by their starting position (2012 data) of annual methane emissions for red meat and milk being 111% and 8% higher than in Europe (per kg).

Scientists noted emissions might be reduced by shifting demand to plant-based food in high-income regions. And red meat and milk exports from these regions to low-income regions could help to reduce emissions.

However, these exports often do not reach food-insecure regions, where local production is more likely to meet the recommended levels of dietary protein intake.

Mitigation strategies

Scientists noted that to meet the 1.5C climate target, it will be crucial that adoption barriers are identified and removed, and methane reduction strategies are implemented. For example, feed additive strategies require regulatory approval by various countries.

“Such barriers may include the availability of mitigation technologies, in particular in rural areas, and costs of proposed strategies or technologies”, said Professor Jan Dijkstra from Wageningen University & Research.

Among the identified strategies, dietary inclusion of tanniferous forages is one of those applicable to grassland (the type of farming in Ireland, for example) as well as to feedlot and mixed systems.

Increasing feed intake (for better weight gain and milk yield) is applicable to feedlots, mixed, and grassland systems, but particularly the latter, and especially in climatic regions where animals are underfed due to insufficient or low-quality forage.

One of the more novel but effective strategies looked at is "rumen manipulation with electron sinks".

Basically, this means uptake of hydrogen that would otherwise be used for methane production in the rumen.

Nitrate is the most promising electron sink, but toxicity can occur if animals are not properly acclimatised, and studies in France and The Netherlands found that nitrate supplementation was not cost-effective.