78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City

The farm presents an intriguing number of possibilities, depending on who might be interest in buying it
78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City

Aerial view of the 78.5-acre farm near Kilkenny, with outline of lots.

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 10:35
Conor Power

Coming up for public auction on the 22nd of June next at the Club House Hotel in Kilkenny City is a 78.5-acre holding of top quality, according to selling agents Pat Gannon Auctioneers – also based in the Marble City.

The farm is located in the townland of Cuffesgrange, approximately 5km southwest of Kilkenny, just off the N76 Callan/Clonmel road and enjoys extensive road frontage.

Containing mixture of forestry and grazing, the holding is being presented in three lots.

Lot 1 consists of the entire farm. Lot 2 contains 43.25 acres of grassland with direct roadside access on its south-eastern boundary. Lot 3 comprises 35.25 acres of land, of which just under half (16.5 acres) consists of a forestry plantation. This was planted in 2013 and is currently yielding annual premiums.

The farm presents an intriguing number of possibilities, depending on who might be interested in buying it. From a pure farming perspective, there should be plenty of local interest, with the farming sector being a very active one dominated by dairying and beef cattle farming.

There is also a strong presence locally from the equestrian sector, with a number of stud farms nearby.

Finally, there is the potential interest from the hobby farmer. Its proximity to Kilkenny on a secondary national route makes it ideal for this market. Lot Three presents such an opportunity, with the added benefit of annual premiums from the forestry. As for the possibilities of getting planning permission, one can never predict, but according to the selling agents, they should be more positive than negative:

The selling agents remain tight-lipped on the price expectation but one would imagine it would be in the region of €15,000/acre.

More in this section

46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors 46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors
€3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications  €3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications 
farmer checking his cattle Further rural pilot sites for high-speed internet access
#Farming - Property
<p>In 2021, there were nine farm fatalities, a reduction of over 50% compared to 2020.</p>

Number of farm safety inspections halved in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices