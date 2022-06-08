78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City

Coming up for public auction on the 22nd of June next at the Club House Hotel in Kilkenny City is a 78.5-acre holding of top quality, according to selling agents Pat Gannon Auctioneers – also based in the Marble City.

The farm is located in the townland of Cuffesgrange, approximately 5km southwest of Kilkenny, just off the N76 Callan/Clonmel road and enjoys extensive road frontage.

Containing mixture of forestry and grazing, the holding is being presented in three lots.

Lot 1 consists of the entire farm. Lot 2 contains 43.25 acres of grassland with direct roadside access on its south-eastern boundary. Lot 3 comprises 35.25 acres of land, of which just under half (16.5 acres) consists of a forestry plantation. This was planted in 2013 and is currently yielding annual premiums.

The farm presents an intriguing number of possibilities, depending on who might be interested in buying it. From a pure farming perspective, there should be plenty of local interest, with the farming sector being a very active one dominated by dairying and beef cattle farming.

There is also a strong presence locally from the equestrian sector, with a number of stud farms nearby.

Finally, there is the potential interest from the hobby farmer. Its proximity to Kilkenny on a secondary national route makes it ideal for this market. Lot Three presents such an opportunity, with the added benefit of annual premiums from the forestry. As for the possibilities of getting planning permission, one can never predict, but according to the selling agents, they should be more positive than negative:

The selling agents remain tight-lipped on the price expectation but one would imagine it would be in the region of €15,000/acre.