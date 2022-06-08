46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors

For sale with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill, a spectacular piece of ground in the far western fringes of West Cork is a property that will attract a lot of varied punters.

The 46.5-acre holding is located in the townland of Dromkeen South, just off the highly scenic road that links the villages of Eyeries and Allihies. Aside from the land (which is of mixed quality), there are commonage rights to a share of 454 acres of land on the adjoining Miskish Hill.

Selling agent Olivia Hanafin describes the property as being ideal for a small farm enterprise. One can certainly envy the hobby farmer who would choose to live in such a place but the availability of some additional acres in an area with lots of active sheep farming would surely make an attractive option for pure farming interests too.

This would explain why the farm is being presented with the option of going for lots, depending on how interest develops.

A view of the 46-acre holding at Dromkeen, Eyeries

“We’ve seen a variety of different potential buyers getting in contact with us about this property,” says Olivia. “There are, of course, a lot of local people who would have an interest, but we’ve had a good number of enquiries from people looking for a holiday retreat.”

There is a traditional farmhouse on the property (in need of complete refurbishment) that will catch the eye of those seeking a refuge in a far-flung and beautiful corner of Ireland. The long road frontage the farm enjoys would be appreciated by farmer and holidaymaker alike.

“A lot of the enquiries from abroad are from people who are originally from the area and who’ve moved overseas,” Olivia adds.

There is also a certain element of ecological interest; from those with plans to set up a self-sufficient model based on ecological principles and with an eye to the strong tourism potential. Despite its relative remoteness, this is an increasingly popular part of Ireland, with a strong regular tourist trade.

The land isn’t all rough mountain grazing by any means too. According to the selling agent, there is potential in these acres if the next owners are prepared to invest some effort into drainage and re-seeding works.

“Whoever goes in there from an agricultural point of view, they will have a bit of work to do to get the land up to scratch, but it does have potential to be brought up to a better quality.”

The asking price is €495,000 (€10,600/acre).