46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors

The asking price is €495,000 or €10,600 an acre
46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors

Wide aerial shot of the 46.5-acre farm at Dromkeen, Eyeries

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 10:22
Conor Power

For sale with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill, a spectacular piece of ground in the far western fringes of West Cork is a property that will attract a lot of varied punters.

The 46.5-acre holding is located in the townland of Dromkeen South, just off the highly scenic road that links the villages of Eyeries and Allihies. Aside from the land (which is of mixed quality), there are commonage rights to a share of 454 acres of land on the adjoining Miskish Hill.

Selling agent Olivia Hanafin describes the property as being ideal for a small farm enterprise. One can certainly envy the hobby farmer who would choose to live in such a place but the availability of some additional acres in an area with lots of active sheep farming would surely make an attractive option for pure farming interests too.

This would explain why the farm is being presented with the option of going for lots, depending on how interest develops.

A view of the 46-acre holding at Dromkeen, Eyeries
A view of the 46-acre holding at Dromkeen, Eyeries

“We’ve seen a variety of different potential buyers getting in contact with us about this property,” says Olivia. “There are, of course, a lot of local people who would have an interest, but we’ve had a good number of enquiries from people looking for a holiday retreat.”

There is a traditional farmhouse on the property (in need of complete refurbishment) that will catch the eye of those seeking a refuge in a far-flung and beautiful corner of Ireland. The long road frontage the farm enjoys would be appreciated by farmer and holidaymaker alike.

“A lot of the enquiries from abroad are from people who are originally from the area and who’ve moved overseas,” Olivia adds.

There is also a certain element of ecological interest; from those with plans to set up a self-sufficient model based on ecological principles and with an eye to the strong tourism potential. Despite its relative remoteness, this is an increasingly popular part of Ireland, with a strong regular tourist trade.

The land isn’t all rough mountain grazing by any means too. According to the selling agent, there is potential in these acres if the next owners are prepared to invest some effort into drainage and re-seeding works.

“Whoever goes in there from an agricultural point of view, they will have a bit of work to do to get the land up to scratch, but it does have potential to be brought up to a better quality.”

The asking price is €495,000 (€10,600/acre).

More in this section

78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City 78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City
€3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications  €3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications 
farmer checking his cattle Further rural pilot sites for high-speed internet access
#Farming - Property#Farming - Munster
<p>In 2021, there were nine farm fatalities, a reduction of over 50% compared to 2020.</p>

Number of farm safety inspections halved in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices