€3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications 

Pippa Hackett said that the scheme is a "hugely positive step in contributing to shorter supply chains and sector sustainability".
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said that there is "great potential" in reviving the domestic seed potato sector.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 17:04

The €3m Scheme of Investment Aid for the Seed Potato Sector is now open for applications. 

The scheme is intended to assist in the development of capacity within the sector and aid improvements in the production, storage, and marketing infrastructure of seed potatoes by providing grant assistance to producers towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities.

Capital grant aid at a rate of up to 40% will be provided to all approved investments with qualifying young farmers receiving up to 60% grant aid.

The deadline for receipt of completed applications is July 1.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett said that the scheme is a "hugely positive step in contributing to shorter supply chains and sector sustainability in a domestic industry that is synonymous with our country".

Along with this, the department has announced some €210,000 of funding from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund to support the Irish mushroom sector.

The industry relies on the UK export market for 85% of its sales. Annually, 60,000 tonnes of mushrooms are exported to the UK, worth approximately €151m in 2021. 

Reduced volumes and additional costs incurred as a direct result of Brexit have reduced the competitiveness and attractiveness of Irish mushrooms in the UK marketplace. 

This funding of €210,000 supports a sectoral promotional campaign coordinated by Bord Bia through its UK agency Spinnakar that seeks to ensure UK consumers are reminded of the nutritional and taste benefits of cooking with mushrooms. 

