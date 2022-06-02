Signpost: Tim makes plans to tighten next year's calving season to 12 weeks

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 10:38
Tim Leader

The cows are milking well at 27 litres with 4.14% fat and 3.59% protein. And the breeding season is also going well. At the moment, I have a submission rate of 88%, which I am very happy with.

We watch the cows very closely and our calving pattern is very good, which helps. The calving interval is 369 days and the six-week calving rate is 80%.

The vet came in after 25 days to check the cows not showing heat. There were 10 cows not showing heat. There was a controlled internal drug release device (cidr) used on five of them and fixed-time artificial insemination in 10 days' time, while Lutalyse was used on the others.

I will be pulling out the bull a lot earlier this year. The calving period had stretched to 14 weeks and I want to pull that back to 12 weeks. The 14 weeks is just too long and creates a lot of extra work.

I will pull out the bull at the end of June for the heifers and mid-July for the cows. Removing the bull in mid-July will mean I won’t have any cows calving after April 25.

Grass

The grass situation is good, despite a difficult start to the year. The average farm cover is 642kg DM/ha with a cover per cow of 155kg DM. Growth is 65kg DM and demand is 64kg DM, so the grass wedge is looking good.

I am grazing covers of 1,400-1,600kg DM. I am doing some pre-mowing as the opportunity arises. However, I take the attitude that if it is not fit for grazing, it is not fit for pre-mowing and I will bale it up.

I like pre-mowing because I feel I get better cleanouts and better utilisation, and I think it’s better than topping. It needs good weather though, so I will be selective about when I use it. It is not a way to feed strong grass.

I will be oversowing clover on five acres on Saturday using the Moore drill. Apparently, seed is scarce so I haven’t decided on a variety yet, but I will be putting it in at 2.5kg/acre.

The reseed is coming on well. The clover is starting to appear. My problem right now is that I cannot get a clover-safe post-emergence spray. Hopefully, it will be available very shortly.

Spraying

Weeds are starting to come and I will be keeping an eye on it and watching for the opportunity to spray. I don't want the weeds getting too strong - I use the rule of thumb to spray when weeds are the size of a €2 coin.

I have applied 18 6 12 + 3% sulphur on all grazing ground and the fields that are low for P and K will get another round. I am using the colour soil sample maps from NMP, which highlight the fields that are low in P and K. It makes it easier to target the right parts of the farm for extra P and K.

After that, I will be using protected urea and sulphur at 20 units per acre, with less on the clover fields. There is no point putting in clover if I am not going to cut back the N.

I’ll be getting ready to cut the silage shortly. I have 67 acres of first-cut to mow. It’s a heavy crop but the digestibility should be good. I have a fodder budget done and will be on target to have enough silage for winter.

<p>Picture: Andy Gibson.</p>

Irish cattle live exports up 11% so far this year

READ NOW
