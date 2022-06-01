Stately home on 208-acre farmland near Adare to excite the Munster market

A rare and historic property combining a large holding and a historic landmark stately home is new to the market with Savills Country Agency.

The Nantenan Estate outside Askeaton in Co Limerick sits on 208 acres of lands which are a mixture of silage ground, permanent pasture and forestry, according to the selling agent James Butler.

The exceptional holding will attract attention from a number of different parties and will be one to watch over the coming weeks as a marker for the land market in Ireland, as well as one to test the rarefied market for stately homes.

Located just 5km north of the N21 (Limerick to Tralee road), it is equidistant (5km) from Rathkeale to the south and Askeaton to the north. Limerick City is 30km away and Adare is 13km.

“The estate occupies an attractive, private situation centred around an excellent Georgian house with beautifully proportioned and well-balanced accommodation," Mr Butler says.

“A key feature of the Nantenan Estate is the extent and combination of land, comprising silage ground, permanent pasture and forestry. It offers great potential for conservation opportunities — the varied nature and topography of the ring-fenced block of land contributes to the biodiversity of the environment, creating a habitat which is rich in flora, wildlife and birdlife.”

Range of outbuildings includes a disused milking parlour and dairy, cubicle accommodation for up to 60 cattle, a hay shed, slurry store and derelict former cottage.

These natural assets, he says, are something rare that could provide interesting opportunities for a future owner.

The house itself is an architectural and historic treasure in its own right. The substantial period house is surrounded by extensive parkland and mature trees. The selling agent describes its approach in flowing prose worthy of any lordly estate:

“It’s accessed via a bell-mouthed stone wall entrance with piers, decorative stone carved caps and wrought-iron gates which open onto a sweeping gravel driveway, flanked by overhanging mature trees and stud railing which leads to the front of the house.”

The house is a two-storey property enjoying a south-easterly perspective. Some of its more notable architectural features include a decorative Doric portico with shallow bows to either side, timber tripartite sash windows and a slated hip roof.

Inside, the property offers over 7,300sq ft of elegant living space which is, as Mr Butler says, “suitable for hosting lavish house parties and comfortable family living in equal measure.”

With decorative fireplaces, architraves, sash and case windows and shutters, it also features centre roses and corniced ceilings amongst its many charming period features. The large reception hall is a focal point of the property and this leads off to the main reception rooms, which include the drawing room, dining room and library.

The kitchen is another showpiece space, featuring a moveable island, an oil-fired cooker, a wood-burning stove and an extensive range of storage units.

Amongst its many wonderful attributes and features is the private chapel – uniquely located on the ground floor of the house, complete with an altar, a hanging sanctuary lamp and ornate ceiling mouldings and decorative cornicing.

“There’s also a substantial two-storey former coach house,” says Mr Butler, “which offers potential for conversion, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.”

As for the land, there is a lot of quality within the 208 acres (including a walled garden), of which about 98 acres are comprised of woodland. The woods are an attractive feature due to their age and variety of species.

There is a very good internal road system that benefits from the extensive road frontage onto the R518. The lands are laid out in fields of varying sizes, demarcated by electric fencing and mature hedging, with water troughs located throughout.

Nantenan Estate is the real deal and offers a unique package that will surely find a unique buyer in the not-too-distant future, with a justified price guide of €1,600,000.