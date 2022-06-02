€18,000 an acre for Wexford farm sold immediately after auction

High prices are still being paid for good quality land in Wexford with some of the strongest values in the country, as witnessed by a public auction on Wednesday of last week, the 25th of May at the Riverside Hotel in Enniscorthy.

The man with the gavel was Barty O’Connor of Bunclody-based auctioneers DNG O’Connor & O’Connor. As things turned out, the property ended up being withdrawn at the auction but was then sold immediately afterwards.

The 28-acre farm in question is located in the townland of Ballinapark, which is just 1.2km outside Bunclody on the R746. The property has good road frontage (onto the main road and also with side road access) and is mostly in tillage. There is also a small portion (circa 6 acres) of forestry and it is laid out in one easily-managed division.

The turnout was very respectable, as it has been for so many public auctions of late. The real business began in earnest with an opening bid on the farm of €300,000. After that, bids kept coming in increments of €10,000 until the value of the property reached €370,000.

This was what one could regard as a decent level of €13,200/acre overall but there was more to come. At that point, there was a recess during which the agents took further instruction from the vendors.

When the auction resumed, the bids continued in increments of €10,000 for the next two bids, bringing the value up to €390,000. Then the bids went to €395,000 and €400,000 (€14,200/acre). As no further bids appeared to be imminent, the decision was taken at that point to withdraw the property from auction, only for it to be sold immediately afterwards for €420,000.

Overall, this was a price of €15,000 per acre but taking into account the forestry, road and waste of approximately six acres at €4,000/acre, it puts this fine Wexford tillage land at some €18,000/acre.

Craheen House sale

The same agent is currently selling a 35-acre farm near Enniscorthy – Craheen House. This holding is just a stone’s throw from Enniscorthy town and only a minute’s drive from the M11 motorway.

It is divided by the R744 (Ballagh road), offering a great deal of public road frontage. This division renders it conducive to selling in lots and the property is presented in three lots: Lot 1 consists of Craheen House with farm buildings and sheds on 20 acres, laid out in 6 divisions; Lot 2 is a 14.4-acre parcel of land across the road, laid out in 3 divisions.

This is strictly agricultural land, although the fact that it borders Zones 1 and 2 of Enniscorthy’s Residential Use zones adds some intrigue to the mix in the form of distant hope value.

In any case, with strong prices locally for good quality agricultural land such as this, the price expectation in the region of €30,000/acre appears strong but achievable.