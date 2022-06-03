46-acre farm near Macroom offers tempting value for the right customer

A 46-acre holding at a commutable distance to Cork City and in an area with a well-established record for achieving high prices for sale with a price guide in the region of €7,600 per acre sounds like an irresistible opportunity for someone.

The property in question is in the townland of Aherlabeg, just south of the main N22 Cork-Macroom main road and is ideal for someone to gain a substantial quantity of additional acres that they can bring up to a high standard through some drainage and re-seeding works.

According to selling agent Michael Hinchion of Macroom-based auctioneers John B Hinchion and Sons, it is most likely to appeal to a local farmer. It has just been put on the market so it’s early days yet as to the reaction to it but already, he has been receiving a steady number of enquiries.

“There are no buildings going with it and it’s laid out in one unit,” says Michael. “It’s literally halfway between Macroom and Cork, just off the main road.”

For anyone thinking of buying this parcel of land, they need only look at some of the fields that are to be found in the immediate area to see its strong potential.

“If you look at the farmland around it, you can see the quality of the soil in this area,” says Michael “It’s the kind of farm that somebody can make a very fine job of.”

The property could suit multiple situations. It is bounded on one side by the River Bride and access is clear and uncomplicated, although it doesn’t possess any road frontage, with access to the property via a right-of way lane.

As things stand, the farm is for sale by private treaty. The notion of selling it by public auction is being considered at the moment but it’s an option that Michal doesn’t completely rule out, either. It will all depend on the level of interest shown in the coming weeks.