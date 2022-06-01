€11,300 an acre expected for Tipperary farm

There is likely to be a large turnout at the Ballykisteen Hotel in Tipperary Town at 3pm on Wednesday, June 22, when a 115-acre farm will be sold by public auction.

The property going under the hammer is in the townland of Moher, near the village of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, and will be presented in three lots:

Lot 1 consists of a farmhouse, outbuildings and yard on 58 acres;

Lot 2 comprises 34 acres of land;

Lot 3 offers 23 acres of land with a derelict cottage.

According to the selling agents — Tipperary-based Matthew Ryan & Son — this is a prime roadside holding, which has the rarity of scale, combined with the added pique of having a house and another derelict house on the property.

“It’s good quality land,” says selling agent Matt Ryan, who goes into more detail about the layout of the land. “In Lot 1, the land at the back of the house does rise away from the road. So it’s slightly elevated but it’s good grassland.”

This layout also ensures some fine views of the Galtee Mountains.

“Of the 34 acres on Lot 2, there are about five acres there which are a little bit low and rush-y but it can be brought back to a high standard.”

The potential to improve any parts that are of a lesser standard is an encouraging sign and the final lot (Lot 3, of 23 acres) is, Mr Ryan says, a very good piece of ground.

With its derelict cottage on site, it could very well prove an attractive combination for someone looking to live on the land and keep horses, for example.

The main house has been maintained very well and is in very good condition throughout, though in need of some modernisation.

It is well-located, being within commuting distance of Limerick City (20 minutes away) and convenient to the M7 (Cork-Dublin) motorway and 1km from Cappawhite. There are good-quality outbuildings coming with the farm, which has been used for dry cattle for a number of years, having previously been a dairy farm.

Similarly to the outbuildings, the main house has been maintained very well and is in very good condition throughout, though in need of some modernisation.

Accommodation in this extended traditional farmhouse includes six bedrooms over two floors. There is good roadside access to all three lots and the lands are well-sheltered and south-facing.

This is the agent’s first public auction of 2022. Unlike some of the auctions that have taken place this year elsewhere, there will not be an online aspect to it — just a pure, live auction.

Given the size of the property, there is bound to be a good deal of anticipation in the market. Although there are still some weeks to go before the selling date, the interest is building, with, Mr Ryan says, most of the interest so far being focused on the entire holding (rather than in the individual lots).

“We’ve interest in the entire holding and we’ve also interest in some of the lots,” he says. “The main bulk of the enquiries at the moment would be for the entire holding... it’s early days just yet, though, so it’s hard to predict just yet.”

The price guide for the entire holding is €1,300,000 (€11,300/acre)