Why Ireland's pollinators are important to farming

Ireland’s pollinators are made up of one species of honeybee, 100 species of wild bees (21 bumblebees and 79 solitary bees), roughly 180 species of hoverflies and other pollinating insects including butterflies, moths, beetles, wasps and ants.

A decline in pollinator population is correlated to the reduction in pollination services, impacting both on the quality and quantity of produce grown. Of the 100 species of wild bee that occur in Ireland, one third are threatened with extinction. This decline is not only a biodiversity issue but also a farming issue.

All-Ireland Pollinator Plan

Traditional farming was very pollinator friendly as it was naturally flower-rich. There were hay meadows, annual flowers in cereal crops, more wildflowers along lanes and in field corners due to less spraying, more flowers in hedgerows due to less mechanisation and we grew more of our own fruits and vegetables.

A 'Small Tortoiseshell' butterfly, also known in Ireland as the 'Ruan Beag' lands on a wild flower at The Gearagh, Macroom. Picture: Larry Cummins

Advances in farming has reduced the amount of flowers and therefore has resulted in less bees.

There are five evidence-based actions to help make farmland more pollinator friendly:

1. Maintain native flowering hedgerows

2. Allow flowers to grow around the farm

3. Provide nesting places for wild bees

4. Minimise artificial fertiliser use

5. Reduce pesticide inputs

If you’d like to help pollinators on your farm, then check out ‘Seasonal actions for pollinators’, starting with Spring here.

Protecting Farmland Pollinators

The National Biodiversity Data Centre are currently co ordinating the ‘Protecting Farmland Pollinators’ European Innovation Partnership Project. This five-year project is working with a group of 40 farmers, across farm types (beef, dairy, mixed, and tillage) and intensities (high, medium, and low) in Co. Kildare and neighbouring counties. Through this project farmers are encouraged to provide small wildlife habitats for pollinators and biodiversity, in terms of food, safety, and shelter, on their farms using the five evidence-based actions as above.

It’s important that pollinators get food throughout their whole flight period. Five ways to increase floral resources for pollinators on the farm are:

1. Flowering hedgerows (cut hedges on a 3-year rotation). A hedgerow that is cut every year will provide little to no flowers for pollinators.

2. Plant native pollinator friendly trees.

3. Reduce pesticide inputs.

4. Increase the margins around the field and allow flowers to grow naturally.

5. Allow flowers to grow within the field cropping system, such as clover.

This year, the National Biodiversity Data Centre is also coordinating the ‘Farmer Moth Monitoring’ EIP project which focuses on moths, an important and undervalued group of pollinators. Because moths are mostly nocturnal, much of their value in the form of pollination goes unseen and it is important that we understand how they are faring in our modern agricultural landscape. From May until September, moth traps will be set up across 20 farms in Cos. Kildare and Laois to monitor these insects and to help assess their population levels on a variety of farm types.

Is grass diversity important for pollinators?

Ireland’s agricultural system is primarily dedicated to grass production, with Perennial Ryegrass dominating. You could be forgiven for thinking there is just one species of grass but in fact, there are around 100 species in Ireland. Over relying on one species or a narrow range of plants on your farm will limit biodiversity. There are many species of butterflies in Ireland that feed on grasses during the caterpillar stage, none of which are Perennial Ryegrass.

For example, the caterpillar food plant for the Ringlet are Cock’s-foot, Common Couch, False Brome, Meadow-grasses, and Tufted Hair grass. Whilst the caterpillar food plant for the Meadow Brown are Bents and Fescues, Cock’s-foot, False Brome, and Meadow-grasses.