The link between agriculture and biodiversity 

The National Biodiversity Data Centre is hosting a month-long (virtual) Festival of Farmland Biodiversity for May. The Festival of Farmland Biodiversity will focus on challenges to addressing the biodiversity crisis across much of the farmed landscape in Ireland.
The purpose of the Festival is to encourage a more positive engagement around the topic of biodiversity and farmland and to highlight some of the ways that farmers are working to support biodiversity on their farms. The rationale for the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s approach is that if all farmers took some evidence-based actions to help biodiversity, no matter how small, the cumulative impact of these actions could address biodiversity loss in the Irish landscape.
Biodiversity and how farmland is managed are closely linked. Recent years have seen a reduction in the biodiversity value of farmland, and much of the variety and diversity which was once such a characteristic feature of the Irish countryside has been lost. But the Irish farming community presents an opportunity for arresting this decline. Farmers and their families can be a positive driver of change by ensuring that biodiversity features of value on their land are retained. These retained features could then be the basis upon which biodiversity enhancement measures could be delivered. Ensuring there is diversity in the Irish landscape is one important contribution that the farming community can make and are making to building resilience to address the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.
Some of our wildlife needs farming to maintain their populations, farming that works with nature. The future of Ireland’s only legally protected insect, the Marsh Fritillary, is entirely dependent on the continuation of seasonal grazing by cattle to maintain the quality of semi-natural grasslands on which they depend.
The link between Corncrake and agriculture is well known; a species that was once common and widespread but whose populations now retain a toehold only in small parts of Mayo and Donegal. The wholescale switch from hay to silage, and the decline of species rich meadows sealed the fate of this grassland bird.
The following sections provide some insight on farmland biodiversity, the work of the National Biodiversity Data Centre and how to get involved in recording and monitoring biodiversity.