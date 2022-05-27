The link between agriculture and biodiversity 

The National Biodiversity Data Centre is hosting a month-long (virtual) Festival of Farmland Biodiversity for May. The Festival of Farmland Biodiversity will focus on challenges to addressing the biodiversity crisis across much of the farmed landscape in Ireland.

The purpose of the Festival is to encourage a more positive engagement around the topic of biodiversity and farmland and to highlight some of the ways that farmers are working to support biodiversity on their farms. The rationale for the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s approach is that if all farmers took some evidence-based actions to help biodiversity, no matter how small, the cumulative impact of these actions could address biodiversity loss in the Irish landscape.