80-acre farm on Tipperary-Limerick border achieves €15k an acre

In another dramatic public auction in County Limerick last week – this time at Kilmallock Mart and simultaneously online – it was an online bidder that emerged victorious after what the auctioneer described as a hard-fought battle.

The property in question was an 80-acre farm in the townland of Garrydoolis near the village of Pallasgreen and the man with the gavel last Friday, the 20th of May was Richard Ryan of GVMs Kilmallock branch.

The farm was last featured on these pages in the edition of the 14th of April last. Described by the selling agents as “excellent quality Golden Vale grazing land,” the price expectation was rather coyly stated at somewhere north of €10,000 per acre at the time. That said, any keen observer of recent sales in the area would have reckoned on a price of around €12 - €14,000 per acre.

The holding was presented in three lots – 57.5 acres with farm buildings and old farmhouse (Lot 1, located over the border in Tipperary), 22.5 acres of land (Lot 2) and the entire (Lot 3).

A first round of bidding yielded €610,000 for Lot 1, €320,000 for Lot 2 and €1,020,000 for Lot 3. With the combined lots’ bid of €11,750/acre and the highest bid on the entire property at €12,750/acre, it was clear which direction the interest was going in.

After a recess, auctioneer Richard Ryan re-emerged to inform the assembled public at the Mart and online that he had received clear instructions from the vendors to withdraw Lots 1 and 2 and put the entire farm on the market.

The next fifteen minutes saw a dramatic battle emerge between two bidders – one online and the other on the ground at Kilmallock Mart. As the increments got smaller and smaller and the tension went higher and higher, the hammer finally went down on a bid of €1,215,000; an impressive €15,200 per acre.

Commenting on the price achieved, Richard Ryan expressed satisfaction, saying that “it shows that land values are really on an upward curve, with great confidence in land from both farmers and investors alike.”