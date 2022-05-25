25-acre farm near Cork-Limerick border is a good opportunity at €8k an acre

Could attract the interest of those looking for a place to build a home and have some acreage for keeping horses
25-acre farm near Cork-Limerick border is a good opportunity at €8k an acre

A view of some of the 25-acre holding for sale near Charleville

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 12:23
Conor Power

A 25-acre holding close to the large north Cork market town of Charleville represents a good opportunity for someone to acquire some additional acreage.

Located in the townland of Mountplummer, approximately 25km west of Charleville, the farm is just over the border in County Limerick, approximately 9km from Dromcolliher and 24km north of Kanturk.

The land is of reasonably good quality and, according to the selling agents – Charleville- based Sherry Fitzgerald Walsh – it is a parcel that would benefit from some investment by the next owner.

The relatively modest size of the farm also means that it could attract the interest of those looking for a place to build a home and have some acreage for keeping horses, for example. Indeed, the previous owners managed to acquire full planning permission to build a home. Although the permission isn’t transferrable, it does mean that a strong precedent has been set, giving the property a favourable recent planning history.

“At one stage, there was planning permission there for a house and farm buildings,” confirms selling agent Derry Walsh. “They’re buying another place now, which is why this property is for sale... It has a strong planning history.”

The farm is presented in five divisions and according to the selling agents, there has been good interest in it so far, with queries emanating both from the farming and the non-farming communities:

“There’s a nice bit of interest in it,” says Derry, “with a good number of people having walked it already. We’re hoping to receive an offer fairly shortly.”

The asking price of €200,000 (€8,000/acre) reflects the overall land quality of the farm. For the right client, it represents an interesting opportunity.

More in this section

Combined Powers demos autonomous mowing and ploughing  Combined Powers demos autonomous mowing and ploughing 
IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases
Limerick couple top this year's Dairygold Milk Quality Awards Limerick couple top this year's Dairygold Milk Quality Awards
#Farming - Property
<p>Losses are increased as short particles of grass are dropped onto the ground, which are missed by the harvester. Uneven mowing due to uneven ground or lodged grass will lead to the harvester leaving grass behind.</p>

Reduce silage-making losses on the farm

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices