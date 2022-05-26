Public auction 'hat-trick' sees three holdings exceed expectations

In spite of the changes wrought by pandemic measures and technological advances, live public auctions still constitute the dramatic litmus test of the land sales market.

A trio of farms were successfully sold at auction by GVM Auctioneers at their headquarters in the heart of Limerick City last week, with all three exceeding pre-auction expectations.

A “land sale hat-trick” is how GVM’s Tom Crosse described the event — the sale of a substantial 87-acre farm, followed by the sale of two smaller parcels, one of just under 10 acres and finally, a one-acre plot.

The auction took place over the space of just one hour, the agent reports.

First up was the 87.5-acre holding at Tullabracky, Bruff, Co Limerick. Described by the selling agents as a “truly outstanding roadside farm”, the property featured public road frontage on two sides — the main Limerick-Bruff road and a secondary road.

The price guide was quoted at “over €1,000,000”, or €11,400 per acre. The holding — a mere 20-minute drive from Limerick City — had no outbuildings but did have a cattle crush and was suitable for all farming types.

At the well-attended auction (with both online and live attendees), bidding opened at €800,000 (€9,100/acre) with three active participants. After a brief series of bids, the farm was on the market at €1,100,000 (€12,570/acre). A short time later, the hammer came down on a figure of €1,130,000. At €13,000 per acre.

The next property was 9.6-acre holding at Lemonfield, Crecora. This was also within commuting distance of Limerick City and the farms size put it firmly in the market of those looking to build a house and have some acreage with it. The bidding opened at €100,000 (€10,400/acre) and the property went on the market at €180,000 (€18,750/acre) before selling under the hammer at €260,000 (€27,000/acre).

Finally, there was a one-acre plot at Ardshanbally, Adare — a hotspot for all kinds of property. This holding opened at €25,0000, before going on the market at €35,000 and selling at €42,000.

“The demand for agricultural land continues unabated,” Mr Crosse said, adding he is now “seeking similar-type holdings for disappointed underbidders.”