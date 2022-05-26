Public auction 'hat-trick' sees three holdings exceed expectations

Trio of farms close to Limerick City sold within an hour, all achieving well above their guide prices
Aerial view of the 87-acre farm at Tullabracky, Bruff, Co Limerick, that sold at 13k/acre at auction.

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 11:56
Conor Power

In spite of the changes wrought by pandemic measures and technological advances, live public auctions still constitute the dramatic litmus test of the land sales market.

A trio of farms were successfully sold at auction by GVM Auctioneers at their headquarters in the heart of Limerick City last week, with all three exceeding pre-auction expectations.

A “land sale hat-trick” is how GVM’s Tom Crosse described the event — the sale of a substantial 87-acre farm, followed by the sale of two smaller parcels, one of just under 10 acres and finally, a one-acre plot.

The auction took place over the space of just one hour, the agent reports. 

First up was the 87.5-acre holding at Tullabracky, Bruff, Co Limerick. Described by the selling agents as a “truly outstanding roadside farm”, the property featured public road frontage on two sides — the main Limerick-Bruff road and a secondary road.

The price guide was quoted at “over €1,000,000”, or €11,400 per acre. The holding — a mere 20-minute drive from Limerick City — had no outbuildings but did have a cattle crush and was suitable for all farming types.

At the well-attended auction (with both online and live attendees), bidding opened at €800,000 (€9,100/acre) with three active participants. After a brief series of bids, the farm was on the market at €1,100,000 (€12,570/acre). A short time later, the hammer came down on a figure of €1,130,000. At €13,000 per acre.

The next property was 9.6-acre holding at Lemonfield, Crecora. This was also within commuting distance of Limerick City and the farms size put it firmly in the market of those looking to build a house and have some acreage with it. The bidding opened at €100,000 (€10,400/acre) and the property went on the market at €180,000 (€18,750/acre) before selling under the hammer at €260,000 (€27,000/acre).

Finally, there was a one-acre plot at Ardshanbally, Adare — a hotspot for all kinds of property. This holding opened at €25,0000, before going on the market at €35,000 and selling at €42,000.

“The demand for agricultural land continues unabated,” Mr Crosse said, adding he is now “seeking similar-type holdings for disappointed underbidders.”

25-acre farm near Cork-Limerick border is a good opportunity at €8k an acre

