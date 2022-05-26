€20k an acre expected for 68-acre farm next to Mount Juliet 

Located in one of the most sought-after addresses in the country, a 68-acre farm at Waltons Grove, Mount Juliet, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is attracting as many people for its superb location as it is for its superb acres.

For anyone with even a passing interest in golf, the association with the top level of the sport is immediately apparent. The holding backs onto the famous Mount Juliet Golf & Country Club — specifically, to holes 14 and 15.

The prestigious course was designed by American Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1991. It hosted the Irish Open on a number of occasions and will host the event again this year.

“There are 68 acres there altogether,” said selling agent Ed Donohoe of Kilkenny-based Donohoe Town & Country auctioneers.

“It’s a big block of grassland, which is part of a larger farmer, of which the farmer is selling this particular portion... it’s an interesting piece of ground... good grassland — all in grass and in about four divisions with good roadside access.”

The farm also adjoins the Mount Juliet Equestrian Centre — and this underlines the wide range of potentially interested parties that could end up purchasing this property.

There is one small section of the holding which is in afforestation. This constitutes just 2.5 acres or so of the total but it is here that another strong asset is also located — namely a traditional style farmhouse.

The three-storey property is in need of complete renovation but its existence means the property will be able to get full planning permission for a dwelling — a fact that greatly enhances the farm’s value.

“The big attraction with this farm is that there is the three-storey dwelling on it,” Mr Donohoe said. “That would probably suggest that someone would be able to get planning permission on it, which makes it very appealing, given where it is.”

The property is in a very strong location too, with the Red Cow Inn on the outskirts of Dublin only 1.25 hours away, while Cork city is 1.5 hours. The M9 is a few minutes’ drive away and Kilkenny is 16km from here.

The nearest village of Thomastown (6km) has all the essential services, including bus and train connections, as well as primary and secondary schools.

Scenic area

This is a very scenic area of the country, close to the banks of the River Nore, with a great range of tourist attractions nearby, including Jerpoint Abbey and Kells Priory.

In spite of the substantial size of the property, it is attracting plenty of interest from outside the farming community, particularly from those interested first and foremost in owning a home with an address next to Mount Juliet Estate, the selling agents said.

“Yes, and you would also have the equestrian-minded person wanting to live on a property such as this,” Mr Donohoe said.

The interest has been strong up to now. With the property guiding at €20,000 per acre, there is already a bid on the table and one would imagine it will not last too long on the market.

“It’s under offer at the minute,” Mr Donohoe said. “It’s not yet at the level we need it to be but I think we will get there.”

At a time when people are spending €3m on houses in the area, one can easily see the appeal for a similar client in the idea of buying a 68-acre piece of land for €1.5m and then building a house on it for another million euros.

There will certainly be a good level of interest in the top-quality land too and there is no shortage of farmers in the area who would like to add this impressive block to their holdings.

However, the client looking for a house in a little woods inside a large piece of high-quality land is likely to be motivated to dig deeper into his pockets in this case.