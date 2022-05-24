Farm Finance: Why interim accounts could be the tool your farm needs to get through 2022

The current year is perhaps the most turbulent time for farmers in a generation.

Whilst prices for milk, beef and grains are at record highs, so too is the cost of all the major inputs comprising feed, fuel, and fertiliser.

Pig and poultry farmers are fairing less well, more particularly pig farmers faced with a perfect storm of increased costs and reduced prices.

This state of flux leaves most farmers uneasy. On many farms there is plenty of cash flow - both in and out - but where will farm profits be this year?

For the past decade or so, with the odd exceptional year such as 2009 for milk, 2015 for grain prices and 2019 for beef prices there has been an air of predictability around the range of farm profits that could be expected from the enterprise chosen.

The volatility of profits stemmed as much from the fodder crisis of Spring 2013 and 2018 as it did from the vagaries of market price movements.

Getting a handle on where farm profits are is of course hugely important. Knowing what the business is delivering financially impacts decisions for investment, discretionary expenditure, and adjusting of personal living costs.

A less planned approach is to simply spend accordingly as the money rolls in - this can leave a business owner in a precarious position of not having built up any reserves to carry through a leaner time.

An increased risk of the current trading environment is that market returns peel back, but the cost base remains high resulting in the quick evaporation of profit.

Spending as one goes also can leave one exposed to a tax bill where the spending is on anything other than a business expense be that assets which benefit from tax relief over many years or personal living expenses which do not benefit from tax relief at all.

One strategy which can be employed is to engage in a degree of financial discipline. Consider paying off merchant credit and other creditors such as contractors and even overdrafts such that the business does not face a liquidity crunch should margins become tight.

An illiquid business is one that cannot pay down its creditors as the debt naturally falls due for payment, whereas an insolvent business is one whose total debt exceeds total assets.

Adopting the plan of clearing down creditors earlier than usual also gives the intrinsic advantage of knowing what’s left over for oneself.

From a tax perspective, the potential for abnormally high profits in 2022 throws up choices:

Is it appropriate to enter income averaging for 2022, or perhaps should one sign up for averaging covering the year just gone 2021?

Is there an intention to scale up or scale down the business over the coming few years which may impact the decision to opt into averaging?

Is there any tax benefit to be obtained via stock relief from forward-buying inputs for 2023 given the potential for disruption to carry through to next year?

Is the option of company incorporation now more relevant than ever given the capacity to avoid significant swings in income tax liabilities with such a structure?

How does incorporation this year affect the income tax liability for 2020?

Look forward rather than back

When faced with uncertainty the option exists to prepare management accounts, sometimes referred to as interim accounts which are prepared during the financial year rather than after the event.

Layer up with a budget of the expected income and expenditure, effectively a financial prediction of how the business is likely to perform for the rest of the year, and the combination of information will allow a business owner to ascertain your likely profit and cashflow out to the end of the year.

Budget planning tools are available from most financial institutions and from Teagasc should one get the urge to put pen to paper.

Investing the time to get to grips with how your business is performing will give you the opportunity to tap into your accountant's expertise and get a handle on how your tax position is shaping up.