35% nitrogen cut and de-intensification scheme among proposals for dairy sector

A 35% reduction in the use of chemical nitrogen by 2030, a de-intensification scheme, and a cap-and-trade emissions model are among measures proposed for adoption by the dairy sector in a bid to help it achieve climate targets.

The Food Vision Dairy Group is tasked with advancing the actions for the dairy sector identified in Food Vision 2030, the 10-year stakeholder-led strategy for the Irish agri-food sector.

The work of the group must also take into account the requirement for the dairy sector to contribute toward the targets set for the agriculture sector in the Climate Action Plan 2021. The interim report of the group has set out a list of 17 recommended actions for the dairy sector.

A reduction in chemical nitrogen use in the dairy sector by 30% in the short-term — 2025 — with a 35% reduction target for 2030 is proposed.

A target of a 100% replacement rate of CAN (calcium ammonium nitrate) with protected area by the end of 2025 for grass-based dairy production systems is also recommended, along with increasing the adoption of low-emissions slurry spreading to a 100% adoption for all dairy cow organic manure by 2025.

The report also proposes ensuring 100% of dairy farms are soil testing for pH, and ensuring all farmers have incorporated cover/multispecies on 20% of their farm grassland by the end of 2025.

Other key proposals include the consideration of a voluntary dairy exit/de-intensification scheme, to examine the potential for farmers to voluntarily exit dairy production or to reduce their numbers of dairy cows for a minimum number of years.

The report also recommends that urgent work is required to explore the potential of a cap-and-trade model for methane and nitrous oxide emissions, under which farmers would be assigned emission rights and allowed to trade their rights within an overall annual or multi-annual cap.

The report also notes that the possibility of measuring and monitoring carbon production at individual farm level should be explored, and that information on the carbon production of farms that is compatible with the national inventory will be required irrespective of whether a cap-and-trade scheme is to be introduced.

The Irish Farmers’ Association remains concerned about the impact of these various proposals on Irish dairy farm productivity and incomes.

Stephen Arthur, IFA dairy committee chairman, said that there is not enough known about the economic impact on farms if any or all of the recommendations were to be implemented.

Mr Arthur, who previously called for the suspension of the Food Vision Dairy Group in light of food security challenges that are emerging due to the war in Ukraine, told the Irish Examiner that some measures, such as the 35% reduction in the use of chemical nitrogen by 2030, are “frighteningly steep restrictions” for a dairy industry that is “in the best place in the world to produce food”.

Other proposals in the interim report include achieving a 90% adoption rate of milk recording by the end of 2025; having all co-ops adopt sustainability programmes; and adopting a common co-op charter on sustainable milk production.