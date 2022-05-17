Every day since Brexit the demand and price paid for Irish beef has surged

It may not be exactly a 'name your price' environment for producers in the beef market, but the trade is very far away from the 'take it or leave it' price approach which the same suppliers often experienced in the past.

In the current market climate for beef, it is hard to believe that it is less than 18 months since Brexit kicked into place - when the whole livestock sector feared the worst for market demand going forward.

More than half the beef being processed in this country was going into the zone pulling out of the EU and all links in the production chain feared the worst outcome of a possible market collapse.

How far wrong can predictions be? Almost every day since Brexit kicked in on January 1, 2021, both the demand and the price being paid for beef has continued to surge forward.

Month after month there was the perception that the peak had been reached and yet passing time proved that there has been no abatement in market demand for Irish beef, and prices have continued to strengthen.

The majority will correctly maintain that current returns to producers are only in line with what they should be receiving to justify production costs and keep pace with inflation over the decades.

Because beef finishers are price takers and not price makers they need tightness of supply to meet market demand to best serve their interest.

In May 2022, both of these requirements are completely on their side and delivering returns that they never expected to be getting for stock.

The market for both prime beef and supplies for the manufacturing and catering sectors remains very strong. Against that, supply is going through the normally weakest weeks of the year.

Any significant increase in cattle numbers coming off grass is still at least two weeks away and the processors are under extreme pressure to get sufficient stock.

The inevitable consequence of that environment for the processors is that they are having to pay more to get the cattle as producers hold the trump card right now.

It is very hard for the factories to get much of any category for less than €5/kg this week. Most of the steers are trading on a base ranging 500-510 cents/kg and there are reports of 515 cents/kg being achieved.

It is a similar situation for the heifers on a base of 500-515 cents/kg and extra being got for quality lots in particular.

The young bulls are making 10 cents/kg more than the equivalent grade steer and suppliers are reporting that 500 cents/kg is being paid for R grade cows.

On the face of it, 35,797 head was an excellent intake for the middle of May with supply up over 6,000 head on the same week last year.

All categories contributed to the stronger intake. It was made up of 13,774 steers, 10,048 heifers, 8,003 cows and 3,134 young bulls.