Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list
Contractor, Patrick O'Donovan, using a New Holland FR550, collects silage for dairy farmer Declan O'Donovan on his farm near Rathclaran, West Cork. Declan milks 100 cows and is hoping for 3 silage cuts this year. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 11:26

Grassland Management 

· Continue fertiliser and slurry application once paddocks are grazed to maximise grass production.

· Address parasite control for all types of stock. Most stock are out long enough for parasites to be affecting performance.

Weanlings/Replacements 

· Later born bucket reared calves that are behind in growth and weight will benefit from meal at grass for the whole grazing season.

· Replacement heifers should be kept on good quality grass and supplemented with a calf/beef mineral lick.

· Coccidiosis has been an issue around the country in calves recently, watch for loose dungs and darker dungs with some blood in it.

Dairy 

· Grass quality is hard to keep right at present, if yield and solids slip now, then it will be difficult to recover. Address any drop in yield immediately, don’t just put it down the weather or the time of year, it will be down to a drop in energy intake and utilisation.

Suckler’s 

· Make sure to continue supplementation with magnesium as the current spell of weather could cause tetany.

· Keep fresh calvers on good quality grass to ensure cows return to cycling quickly and have sufficient milk to feed their calf.

· Autumn 2021 born calves will soon be weaned and should be on a good quality creep mix along with quality grass well in advance of being taken from their mothers.

All Stock

· Continue to assess feed stocks so that you can construct a winter feed budget- Most have first cut saved or soon will have and will know at that stage, how much more ground will need to be closed off for 2nd cut.

<p>Milk recording allows easy identification of superior cows to breed replacements from and allows tracking the SCC of each cow. File picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Sustainability at the heart of milk-recording bonus for dairy farmers

