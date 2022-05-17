Brian Reidy: Managing grass in May requires a little bravery

Plenty of silage has been made over the last 10 days. Hopefully, we will get good growing conditions for the second cut so that quality forages can continue to be made to reduce production costs next winter.

At the time of writing, a large proportion of the south of the country has been crying out for rain as there is a significant moisture requirement, which is backed up by Met Éireann data showing between 35 and 40mm of a moisture deficit.

Some areas may have had rain earlier this week and this will hopefully help to further boost grass growth. Right now, everybody has enough grass and, in fact, many are currently grazing swards that are much too strong to optimise animal performance.

Managing grass in May requires a little bravery and I would often say to customers, if you think you should take out two paddocks, then you probably need to take out four to get grass back to appropriate covers.

At this time of year, a surplus can develop very fast, while a deficit can at this time of year often turn into a massive surplus rapidly. I would recommend that at this time of year, you should walk your farm twice a week to assess grass supply and to help make grassland management decisions sooner rather than later.

The option of an early finish

Many with advanced stock are considering the option of finishing them earlier than they would traditionally have done. The cattle trade in both marts and factories thankfully continues to be buoyant.

However, we have no way of knowing what the trade will be like as the year goes on. It is worth considering pushing heavier cattle for an earlier than planned finish. Don’t try to push cattle though unless they have been fully grown first.

The best quality grass can be capable of giving 0.8 to 1kg live weight gain per day on finishing cattle depending on the type, whereas the target gain for beef type continental stock should be of at least 1kg for heifers and 1.2 to 1.3 plus for steers, per day. Past research has shown a good response from finishing cattle at grass by supplementing with 2.5/3 kg meal per day.

This is provided that excellent quality grass is available at all times. Obviously, with concentrates at an all-time high, this must be managed correctly.

If top-quality grass is not being allocated to these cattle it will be necessary to feed up to 6 kg/ day to heavy heifers or steers that are close to finish and obviously the feeding of this level of concentrate at grass will be very questionable. Good grassland management and proper allocation are critical to optimise performance from grass.

The message must be to learn what good-quality high-performing grass looks like and aim to provide this to your productive livestock at all times to finish exclusively from grass or at least with minimal supplementation.

Grass volume and quality issues

Many are underestimating the volume of grass in paddocks at present as dry matters continue to be much higher than normal for this time of year — 17% to 19% dry matter is standard at present.

With the recent rain and subsequent growth spurt, grass will return to its seasonal norms in the mid-teens. When finishing advanced stock, it is critical in order to keep costs down that lower covers are being grazed at all times.

Covers below 1,500Kg DM/ha are highest in digestibility, energy and sugars, meaning optimum intakes and performance can be achieved.

In order for grass to supply top-quality feed, it must also be kept up to date with the required amount of fertiliser. I have tested a good few swards with my NIR4 lately and where paddocks are low on nitrogen, they are significantly lower in protein, energy and sugars as they are under nutritional stress.

Fertiliser is expensive this year, but in ryegrass swards you must feed them or they will get stressed and be of poor feed value.

Meal quality when finishing on grass

Any ration will need to be high in energy and low in protein in order to get the final cover of fat on cattle quickly and efficiently. The inclusion of a digestible fibre such as oats, hulls or beet pulp may be advantageous depending on the volume of meal being fed on grass.

Always include a good-quality beef mineral to aid thorough digestion and optimise performance.