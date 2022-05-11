Agriculture minister rules out restoring ban on below-cost selling of food in new bill

There are no plans to ban below-cost selling of food as part of the new bill to establish the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain, agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Despite repeated calls from farmers and representative organisations for a ban to be restored as they struggle with input costs, Mr McConalogue said a prohibition will not be introduced as part of the legislation he is due to publish shortly and to bring through the Dáil in advance of the summer.

Mr McConalogue has assured that the new office that will be established will "bring greater transparency all along the agricultural and food supply chain".

“It will engage with retailers, processors, wholesalers, farmers, fishers, and others on matters affecting fairness and transparency in the supply chain," he said.

“The office will also, as the state’s designated Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority, ensure that buyers in the agri-food supply chain do not implement unfair practices in their business-to-business relationships with their suppliers.”

The UTP Regulations were signed into Irish law on April 28, 2021, and give effect to the provisions of the EU Directive on unfair trading practices.

Under these regulations, weaker suppliers are protected from unfair trading practices of stronger buyers and provide that complaints can be made within certain categories according to the annual turnover of a supplier compared to a buyer.

Mr McConalogue told a seminar held on the UTP Regulations in recent days that a ban on below-cost selling that was in place until the mid-2000s was removed at that stage “because it was felt not to be effective in actually achieving its objective”.

“The objective behind it initially was to protect primary producers but the reality of how it was actually working was found not necessarily to be doing that,” he said.

“The price that something is being sold for on the shelf does not necessarily change the relationship between the retailer and those who they were buying it off.

“It could actually only have the impact, for example, of improving the margins that are available for the actual retailer or potentially the processor, but not necessarily improve the margin that is there for the primary producer, because you’re still going to have very significant competitive pressures whereby they will seek to get the lowest price possible potentially from the primary producer.”

He said that the experience in Ireland of having such a ban was that it “added more red tape and more cost ultimately to the consumer”.

This was because it was “costly to administer, difficult to administer as well, but didn’t actually result in the primary producer getting a better margin”.

“I have seen no one come forward or explain to me a process as to how [the ban] would impact in relation to primary producers getting a better margin,” Mr McConalogue said.

“Ultimately, anything I want to do here is about ensuring that primary producers are protected.

“90% of food [produced here] is sold abroad, we’re an exporting nation; that’s why our sector is so fantastic and why it creates so much employment but ultimately it means the milk, the beef, the lamb, etc, that we are selling is sold abroad in international markets and it’s those international markets which determine the end price on international restaurants, or international supermarkets.

“Even if we had price-setting potential within the country, you’re still talking only 10% of the overall produce.

“What we're aiming to do is ensure that the relationship and the respect that’s there for the primary producer is key to those relationships and that’s what I think the new office needs to focus on and try and achieve.”

Nigel Sweetnam, the poultry chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association who had queried Mr McConalogue at the event on below-cost selling, told the Irish Examiner that in engagement following the meeting, the agriculture minister said he is committed to taking steps that create a situation “where the producer would be guaranteed a margin”.

Mr Sweetnam said the IFA will come forward with a contribution toward the legislation, and speaking about the establishment of the new office for fairness and transparency, he said "bring it on, the sooner the better" as "costs are going up the whole time".

Findings of surveys commissioned by the interim UTP enforcement authority that is currently in place were presented at the seminar, with Mr McConalogue describing some of them as “striking”.

The survey found that producers have concerns about coming forward to make complaints about unfair trading practices due to the "fear factor" of larger buyers.

The survey showed that half of producer respondents claimed to have heard of the UTP Regulations.

One in four primary producers said they have been subjected to an unfair trading practice.

Three in 10 raised the issue with the buyer while one in five contacted member associations.

The main reasons cited for not raising the issue are that it is ‘common practice’ in the sector, along with the fear of some retaliation from the buyer, and that they were not sure what the right authority was.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said at the Fine Gael special conference on agriculture and rural development in Tullamore on Saturday that the new office is “very much geared towards shining a light into areas where particularly farmers are frustrated with the lack of transparency”.

“This is a meaningful body with serious teeth,” Mr Heydon told the Irish Examiner.

“We look forward to having that in place in these coming months."