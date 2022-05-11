'Now or never' for pig farmers as protests occur

Irish pig farmers are hitting a “breaking point”, and as they lose €55 per pig sold. It is “now or never” for prices to increase for producers, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association.

The IFA pigs committee this week intensified its campaign to achieve that the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg by June 1.

Pig farmers protested outside four locations across the country from 6am on Tuesday to seek commitments from processors for price increases.

Farmers protested at Oliver Carty & Family in Athlone, Co Roscommon; Pilgrim's site in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow; Oakpark Foods in Cahir, Co Tipperary; and Connolly Meats in Co Monaghan.

IFA pigs chairman Roy Gallie told the Irish Examiner that protestors stood down late on Tuesday night.

“The industry is cooperating with the IFA and working in conjunction with retailers and primary processors and we are hoping to get the price to €2/kg by the end of the month,” Mr Gallie said.

However, it is an aim which is not without significant challenges.

Fears of further price slides

Just last week, pig prices fell by 15c a kilo — so there are fears prices could slide even further locally.

It is understood there is an “agreement in principle” for how talks will progress.

However, the mechanics are still a work in progress.

IFA pigs vice-chairman William Murphy said pig farmers “are out of their minds at this stage”, as they continue to experience exceptional losses due to spiralling input costs and other significant factors.

“The reality is if we don’t get pigs to €2/kg by June 1, there’s going to be an awful lot of farmers exiting the sector,” he said.

“At that, it’s only going to slow down the hemorrhaging that’s going on.

“Irish people are very good at supporting Irish produce, but the reality is we are only getting 12% of the revenue.”

Mr Murphy said that at €2/kg, farmers “will not break even, but losses might be at a level that could carry them for another six months”.

“We’re looking for a unified approach here from primary and secondary processors and supermarkets,” Mr Murphy said.

Picture: Irish Farmers' Association Twitter page

He added there was "an awful lot of knock-on effect if something happens to the Irish pig farmer".

"They are the bread and butter for an awful lot of other activities and other businesses out there," Mr Murphy said.

And rather than protesting, Mr Murphy said farmers "would be an awful lot happier at home on our farms".

"They're prepared to do anything necessary to put a bit of light back into this," he added.

The Irish Examiner contacted the processors at which this week's protests took place.

Oliver Carty & Family said it had a "constructive discussion" with the protestors.

"As a family business that has purchased Irish pork for over 50 years, and introduced DNA TraceBack to ensure traceability and transparency in the sector, we gave our commitment to do everything in our power to support Irish pig farmers, as we have always done so," the statement said.