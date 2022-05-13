Nitrates derogation rules 'unworkable'

The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive
Nitrates derogation rules 'unworkable'

Deputy president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association Denis Drennan said for a Nitrates Derogation application to be valid, all terms and conditions of the derogation must be adhered to.

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 09:41

The conditions attached to Ireland's Nitrates Derogation are “unworkable”, the deputy president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association Denis Drennan has warned.

Mr Drennan called on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to intervene and insist on the degree of practicality necessary to both achieve overall aims and support the family farms availing of the derogation.

The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive, subject to adherence to stricter rules to be implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. 

The Nitrates Derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, and to farm at a level up to a maximum of 250kg livestock manure nitrogen per hectare, subject to adherence to stricter rules.

For a Nitrates Derogation application to be valid, all terms and conditions of the derogation must be adhered to.

More than 6,000 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2021 with a similar number anticipated to avail of the facility in 2022.

Mr Drennan said: “Under the proposals, an individual could be farming to an exceptionally high environmental standard but because of the actions of others that led to a deterioration in water qualities — a town sewage scheme, for example — that individual farmer could find themselves having to drastically reduce stock numbers from 2023." 

I emphasise that this could happen through absolutely no fault of the farmer concerned.

"Likewise, if a farmer makes an error under their 2022 derogation, they will be excluded from even applying for the 2023 derogation.

"A perfect example of the kind of chaos this will bring is where a farmer tries to incorporate clover into their sward — as they are being constantly encouraged to do — and because the sward is compacted they have to plough it in and thus break the ban on ploughing a field after May 31.” 

Mr Drennan said it was important the conditions attached to derogations were workable and fair and compatible with other government policies. 

"These conditions are not and the onus is absolutely on Minister McConalogue to ensure that this changes and that we have conditions that are practical, workable and fit in and around with other policy and aims," he added.

Read More

On-farm green waste burning allowed as final measure until 2023

More in this section

Solid cow grazing standing black white dairy in a meadow, large udder fully in focus, blue sky, green grass How nitrates rule changes will act as a new quota for Irish livestock farms
NI's livestock slurry could have potential to meet up to 80% of North's gas requirements NI's livestock slurry could have potential to meet up to 80% of North's gas requirements
Rugged six-wheel-drive slurry tanker set to tackle Ireland's steepest hills Rugged six-wheel-drive slurry tanker set to tackle Ireland's steepest hills
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Dairy
<p>Mr Hanley described it as an "honour and privilege" for him to have led the business.</p>

Lakeland Dairies chief executive to retire in December

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices