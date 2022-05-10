Three new sheep categories planned for 2022 Tullamore Show

One of Ireland's most popular agricultural shows, Tullamore Show, is set to return with three new sheep breed categories.
This year’s show takes place on Sunday, August 14 at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Co Offaly, with over 1000 classes with a €175,000 prize fund and range of sought-after medals and cups to be won on the day.
The FBD National Livestock Show will feature classes in dairy, pedigree, and commercial cattle.
Three new sheep breeds, Blue Texel, Dassenkop and Spotted Dutch, will be included in the livestock schedule. Pigs have also been added to the 2022 show programme, with Tullamore Show set to host the All-Ireland Pig of the Year.
Show Chairman Joseph Molloy said: “I am delighted to have FBD as our title sponsors, continuing our strong and successful alliance.
"It’s been a long spell with no shows and people are eager to showcase their wares whether its prize livestock, baking, crafts or trade stands and many more. Tullamore Show is always a great family day out with something of interest for everyone. We look forward to welcoming all urban and rural dwellers to enjoy the diverse attractions and entertainment on Sunday, August 14.”
The show's programme offers competitions in equestrian, poultry, home industries and inventions. Entries are now open and can be made on the show's website: tullamoreshow.com.