Lamb prices: Some processors offering up to 20c/kg more this week

Lamb prices have improved by up to 20 cents/kg at some factories this week, while interest from all of the processors in the lambs is being described as strong.

The lambs are being quoted at 790-800 cents/kg with the usual bonus payments for quality to be added. Suppliers are reporting that the going return from the factories is ranging between 810 and 820 cents/kg, which it is being claimed they are finding that they have to pay to get sufficient.