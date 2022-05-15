'Good level of interest' in 34-acre farm near Charleville and Buttevant

The 34-acre farm at Churchtown is in grass and all in one block in an area with a strong reputation of highly progressive farming practices going back to the days of the founding of the co-operative movement. 

Conor Power

Located approximately 6km to the west of the N20 Limerick-Cork main road in the townland of Churchtown, a 34-acre farm has recently come to the market with Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack.

“It’s a nice block of land,” says selling agent Maurice Stack, “There are no farm buildings of any kind on it. There’s just a cattle pen there. It’s on the roadside with very good road frontage and it’s excellent quality agricultural land.”

The property is in grass and all in one block, in an area with a strong reputation of highly progressive farming practices going back to the days of the founding of the co-operative movement. 

The busy market town of Charleville – on the N20 and close to the Limerick border – is just 15km away. Buttevant – a smaller but nonetheless lively market town in its own right and home of the Steeplechase – is 10km from the property. Mallow – another large market town – is 19km.

“There is a good level of interest in it,” said Mr Stack, “and it won’t be sold for less than €300,000.”

At just under €9,000 per acre, it’s a fair reflection of the kinds of prices achieved in this part of Munster. The land is of very good quality here, though not quite hitting the heights of areas closer to Limerick City or indeed further south in areas like Bandon or Fermoy.

“It’s a reasonable level,” confirmed Mr Stack, who also says that the amount of interest in the farm at that level has already resulted in bids on the property.

“It’s in a very nice part of the county,” he added, “and along with the good access from the roadside, there’s also an internal roadway going through the land.”

For someone in the right place, this is a farm that represents a tempting opportunity.

Strong interest already in 34-acre Cork farm

Family Notices