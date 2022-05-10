Over €1m expected for 87-acre Golden Vale farm

It's another week and another public and online auction in Limerick City. This time, it’s a substantial 87.5-acre farm at Tullabracky on the outskirts of Bruff, with road frontage onto the main Limerick Road and a secondary road.
The holding offers some excellent land and is described by selling agents GVM as a “truly outstanding roadside farm”.
“This is a really nice piece of ground,” says selling agent Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers in Limerick City.
“With its extensive road frontage onto two public roads, it’s a nice valuable piece of land in the heart of the Golden Vale.”
There are no outbuildings going with the property, although there is a cattle crush. The real value here is in the limestone soil, with its renowned cattle-fattening qualities — ideal for a good range of farming activities, including dairying, beef, equestrian and hobby farming.
Limerick City is only a 20-minute drive away from this farm — something which may trigger a certain amount of interest from the non-farming or hobby-farming sector.
With a price guide of over €1,000,000 (€11,400/acre), it will be an interesting auction to observe on Thursday, May 19 at 3pm — online and at GVM’s offices on Glentworth Street, Limerick.