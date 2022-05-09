Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Keeping accurate heat detection records will make herd management much smoother later in the year.

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 04:34
Brian Reidy

Monday, May 9 - Sunday, May 15

All Stock

  • Aim to keep high producing stock on good quality grass.
  • Start planning for silage — remember early cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.
  • There is not a lot of rain in the forecast and soil moisture levels are getting a bit low - does this affect the fertiliser products you use - is it too dry for Urea?

Dairy and suckler cows

  • Continue to supplement cows at grass with magnesium to prevent tetany – this can be done through in-parlour feeding, through a buffer, in bucket licks, in water, or boluses, etc. 
  • Keep accurate heat detection records. Carrying out a scanning session once you have three weeks of breeding done to investigate cows not submitted is well worth doing to identify hidden issues with cows.
  • Watch recently turned out calves to make sure they are consuming sufficient feeding to hit target growth rates.

BPS May 16 deadline reminder

<p>Look at and listen to your cows. If solids are dropping, then energy and fibre intake is insufficient.</p>

Brian Reidy: Getting the balance right this May

