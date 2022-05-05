BPS May 16 deadline reminder

Farmers have until midnight on Monday, May 16, to submit their 2022 Basic Payment Scheme applications
BPS May 16 deadline reminder

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue: 'Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should attend a BPS clinic or ring the department’s helpdesk.' Picture: Damien Storan

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 10:33

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has reminded farmers that the deadline for submitting their 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications online is midnight on Monday, May 16.

The date also marks the deadline for the related submission of applications for entitlement transfers, the Young Farmer/National Reserve, the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC), and the Protein Aid Scheme.

The crops declared on the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme will also determine eligibility for the Tillage Incentive Scheme and the Protein Crops Schemes.

Farmers can seek help at the department's in-person BPS clinics or by contacting the Direct Payments Helpdesk on 057-867 4422. The lines will be open for extended hours in the run-up to the application date as follows:

  • Between 9:15am and 9:00pm from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13;
  • Between 9:30am and 5:00pm on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15;
  • And between 9:15am and 12 midnight on Monday, May 16.

Mr McConalogue said: “I urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the May 16 deadline. Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should attend a BPS clinic or ring the department’s helpdesk, where a member of staff will be able to assist them.”

More in this section

Close-up on a farmer working at a farm and walking around the fields checking the grass Ireland's cheap food policy has left farmers dependent on imported fertiliser and animal feedstuff — INHFA
IFA: Greenway plans will cause upheaval to Munster farms IFA: Greenway plans will cause upheaval to Munster farms
farmer checking his cattle Rural TDs’ bill to ‘protect’ Irish family farms from vulture funds
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Munster
<p>Joe Carroll, Rathmorrell, Causeway pictured on his farm outside Ballyheigue in County Kerry.</p>

Signpost: Walking the ground twice a week

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices