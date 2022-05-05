BPS May 16 deadline reminder

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has reminded farmers that the deadline for submitting their 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications online is midnight on Monday, May 16.
The date also marks the deadline for the related submission of applications for entitlement transfers, the Young Farmer/National Reserve, the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC), and the Protein Aid Scheme.
The crops declared on the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme will also determine eligibility for the Tillage Incentive Scheme and the Protein Crops Schemes.
Farmers can seek help at the department's in-person BPS clinics or by contacting the Direct Payments Helpdesk on 057-867 4422. The lines will be open for extended hours in the run-up to the application date as follows:
- Between 9:15am and 9:00pm from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13;
- Between 9:30am and 5:00pm on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15;
- And between 9:15am and 12 midnight on Monday, May 16.
Mr McConalogue said: “I urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the May 16 deadline. Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should attend a BPS clinic or ring the department’s helpdesk, where a member of staff will be able to assist them.”