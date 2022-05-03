Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. Use soil test results to identify the correct fertiliser. Consider if a compound fertiliser would work better than straight Nitrogen. Work to optimise the value of expensive fertiliser; for example, consider if you need to apply lime and if so, is now the right time to do so?
- Weed control in grazing swards and silage ground should be done once growth rates have improved to get optimum kill. Sprays work poorly when growth is slow. Docks and dandelions are, as usual, are a major problem in many swards
- Keep sufficient supplies of grass in front of all stock. Slow down the rotation if there is insufficient grass ahead of you. Supplement stock outdoors where insufficient grass is available. Target the stock easier to feed outside such as calves and maybe maiden heifers. Some have rehoused young stock for a few days to let grass growth get a little ahead.
- Continue planning for silage-Get the balance right between quality and quantity. Priority for silage this year must be to achieve good energy and protein content to aid reducing concentrates next winter. For this to be achieved, the cutting date should not be pushed out too late. With this in mind, Nitrogen rates should be calculated based on the days remaining between now and your planned cutting date.
- Weigh up all the options correctly when trying to access forage supplies for next winter. Maize, whole crop and beet represent far better value versus purchasing grass silage.
- Young calves at grass should also be monitored for scours, pneumonia and coccidiosis. Watch particularly where calves end up on very lush lower covers of grass. This material can cause digestive upsets very easily.
- Keep up heat detection recording. Accurate dates make management a lot easier around calving
- If you haven’t done a pre-breeding scan then ask yourself why not!
- Breeding heifers on grass should be supplemented with a good quality calf/beef mineral bucket to aid fertility performance.
- Remember that cattle to be finished off grass soon will require very little protein in any supplementary feeding. If grass is tight, then this group may be better inside for finishing fast.