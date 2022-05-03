Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every week in the Irish Examiner Farming supplement.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Recent warmer weather has allowed some farmers to get their Silage cut and baled without a break. Here contractors in Castlehaven, Cork, are working into the evening to finish the job. Picture: Andrew Harris.

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 20:11
Brian Reidy

Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 

Grassland and Forages

  • Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. Use soil test results to identify the correct fertiliser. Consider if a compound fertiliser would work better than straight Nitrogen. Work to optimise the value of expensive fertiliser; for example, consider if you need to apply lime and if so, is now the right time to do so?

  • Weed control in grazing swards and silage ground should be done once growth rates have improved to get optimum kill. Sprays work poorly when growth is slow. Docks and dandelions are, as usual, are a major problem in many swards 
  • Keep sufficient supplies of grass in front of all stock. Slow down the rotation if there is insufficient grass ahead of you. Supplement stock outdoors where insufficient grass is available. Target the stock easier to feed outside such as calves and maybe maiden heifers. Some have rehoused young stock for a few days to let grass growth get a little ahead.
  • Continue planning for silage-Get the balance right between quality and quantity. Priority for silage this year must be to achieve good energy and protein content to aid reducing concentrates next winter. For this to be achieved, the cutting date should not be pushed out too late. With this in mind, Nitrogen rates should be calculated based on the days remaining between now and your planned cutting date.
  • Weigh up all the options correctly when trying to access forage supplies for next winter. Maize, whole crop and beet represent far better value versus purchasing grass silage.

Sucklers & Dairy 

  • Young calves at grass should also be monitored for scours, pneumonia and coccidiosis. Watch particularly where calves end up on very lush lower covers of grass. This material can cause digestive upsets very easily.
  • Keep up heat detection recording. Accurate dates make management a lot easier around calving 
  • If you haven’t done a pre-breeding scan then ask yourself why not!

Growing weanlings & Store cattle 

  • Breeding heifers on grass should be supplemented with a good quality calf/beef mineral bucket to aid fertility performance.

Finishers 

  • Remember that cattle to be finished off grass soon will require very little protein in any supplementary feeding. If grass is tight, then this group may be better inside for finishing fast.

More in this section

Up to €1,000 each for farmers to grow silage amid grain shortage Up to €1,000 each for farmers to grow silage amid grain shortage
First shipment of Irish pork to arrive in Mexico next month First shipment of Irish pork to arrive in Mexico next month
Football playing chickens Requirement to confine poultry due to bird flu to be lifted 
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Dairy
<p>I have become concerned by the unclear boundary between the two properties and I am worried it might result in a legal dispute.</p>

Legal advice: Dealing with blurred boundaries on the farm

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices