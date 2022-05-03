Legal advice: Dealing with blurred boundaries on the farm

Dear Karen,

I am a farmer with 50 acres of land. Over the years, the landscape has changed, resulting in it becoming quite difficult to identify the boundary between my land and the adjacent lands.

The owner of the lands next to mine died several years ago and the estate was never administered since, so I felt no urgency to address this issue.

However, I was recently informed that the estate is due to be administered to the beneficiaries and the lands will be sold. I have become concerned by the unclear boundary between the two properties and I am worried it might result in a legal dispute.

Can you please advise me as to what the best course of action would be?

Dear Reader,

Boundary disputes can often arise in this context — changes to natural features of the land and time gone by can blur one’s ability to identify who owns what. Your concerns are valid, and it is most certainly best to address this issue immediately and take all necessary steps to avoid the matter progressing to litigation.

Governed by The Land and Conveyancing (Reform) Act 2009, there are many different types of disputes that can arise in this context. For instance, should the two lands be separated by a hedge and a ditch, the presumption will be that the property boundary is situated at the opposite edge of the ditch from the hedge.

Alternatively, if the properties are partitioned by a river or stream, it will be accepted that each party owns the land from their property extending into the middle of the riverbed.

In any event, the first course of action is to solicit a competent engineer or surveyor to check the boundaries of the property and your title maps. These boundaries must be clearly marked out on the ground.

Any dispute over the boundaries of the property could lead to an increase or decrease in the property’s value so it is critical that these are clearly identified and marked. The hope would be that having these clearly marked out will prevent any disputes from arising.

If a dispute does arise, it is advisable to keep all boundary issues with neighbouring landowners amicable as, after all, they own the property next to yours and escalating the matter can lead to a lot of bitterness as well as carrying a huge financial burden if legal proceedings are brought.

If it is not possible to reach a mutually agreeable decision amicably with your neighbour, arbitration and mediation are alternative solutions to court. These solutions can be highly effective and prevent both parties from racking up excessive amounts in legal fees.

In the event a dispute does arise over the boundary, one must ensure that they employ a solicitor, as well as an engineer, to investigate the title thoroughly as this will ultimately reveal who owns what.

The title deeds will be the primary source for resolving such disputes, and should the matter proceed to court, a judge will rely on these, as well as evidence from both sides' engineers, when making their decision.

It should be noted that a dispute escalating to this level does carry a risk of being unsuccessful, so it is very important to fully consider the expenses associated with the issue before initiating proceedings.

One must weigh up the value of the lands in disrepute with the legal costs that will be incurred, both your own and potentially the other side’s costs should the court not rule in your favour.

I cannot emphasise enough that these matters should try to be resolved in an amicable fashion, and should avoid becoming litigious at all costs. All other remedies should be exhausted before litigation proceedings commence.

I recommend that you seek independent, expert advice from a solicitor and an engineer or surveyor before pursuing matters.