Carbery sees a boost in revenues after a rise in milk volumes

West Cork ingredients and cheese producer the Carbery Group reported a positive financial performance for 2021 after increasing turnover by 17% to just under €535.7m.

Headquartered in Ballineen and owned by the Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird co-ops, the company processed 612 million litres of milk last year from 1,215 farmers, an increase of 2.7% on 2020.

It saw the international company increase profits to €31.2m, a 10% jump on the previous year. The figures contained in Carbery's annual report show it is recovering well from disruption caused by Covid in 2020.

Carbery's cheese business continued to perform strongly. 2021 saw the first full year of production at its expanded facility in Ballineen following an €80m investment. Last year the site produced more than 63,000 tonnes of cheese. The new facility has also begun producing mozzarella and grilling cheeses with 10,000 tonnes of mozzarella produced last year.

The new Carbery Dairy brand has also continued to expand geographically. The company is focused on building further business throughout Europe and Asia. In the Irish market, strong retail performance continued on a volume basis in 2021. Online shopping also played a key role in the retail performance of their cheese, including Dubliner and Carbery Cracker. Ballineen is now the largest single cheese-producing facility in Ireland, producing almost 25% of Ireland’s annual cheese output.

Last year was also significant for Carbery's flavours division Synergy after it acquired US company Innova Flavors based in Chicago.

Carbery Group Chief Executive Jason Hawkins said the company will be measured into the long term by more than just its annual results. "But it is key that we continue to deliver against our short-term business objectives and targets," he said.

"While our financial performance was solid, I would characterise 2021 as having a focus on investing for the future. We saw the first full year of production in our new Ballineen cheese facility, while also bringing online expanded research and development facilities in the US, as well as our acquisition of US-based Innova Flavors in May 2021. This was a key strategic acquisition for us, expanding our savoury capabilities in the US for our customers, and adding new markets globally.

"This investment, and our pursuit of new products and new markets globally, has allowed us to continue to deliver a strong milk price for our shareholders, as well as supporting them with knowledge transfer, environmental initiatives and continuing investment in sustainable farming practices.”

Carbery's nutrition business continued to attract new customers in new countries with a particular focus on infant and sports nutrition. They continue to make inroads with their Optipep range into sports nutrition, targeted at protein bar and protein powder applications.

The Synergy flavours division has seen significant demand for hop essence due to the emergence and growing popularity of the low and non-alcoholic beers. The food service business enjoyed a successful rebound in 2021 as Covid related restrictions were lifted and restaurants, bars and hotels could resume operations to various degrees across the globe.

Carbery employs almost 900 people from 12 locations including Ireland, the UK, the USA, Brazil, Italy, Indonesia and Thailand and supplies more than 50 countries worldwide.

Carbery was established in 1965. It began as a way for dairy farmers to add value to their milk but, today, Carbery products are exported to more than 50 markets around the world. The company employs 900 people in eight countries through 12 manufacturing and commercial operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.