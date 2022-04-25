Requirement to confine poultry due to bird flu to be lifted 

The legal requirement to house poultry as a precaution against bird flu will be lifted this month, the Government has announced.

The Department of Agriculture has said that the measures will be lifted on April 29.

It said the decision is based on parameters that suggest the risk of bird flu has been reduced.

There has not been a case of the disease in wild birds for a period of four weeks.

The legislation requiring the precautionary confinement of birds was introduced last November to mitigate the risk of avian flu.

A statement said that the removal of the requirement to confine birds means that all poultry and bird owners may allow their birds access to open areas and runs from April 29.

The Department has called on flock owners "to remain vigilant as, notwithstanding the reduced risk, there is still the possibility of the virus being present in the environment or being transmitted to their flock by wild birds".

Some of the requirments that came in last November will remain in place, the Department said.

Those include:

The requirement to ensure that poultry or other captive birds cannot come into contact with wild birds;

All areas that poultry and captive birds have access to must be fenced and that they are restricted from access to open or permanent standing water;

Restrictions on the assembly of live birds for the purposes of show or sale.

"Bird owners should continue to remain vigilant, monitor their birds for any signs of disease and implement strict disease control measures," added the statement.

"In particular, birds should continue to be fed indoors or under cover where wild birds cannot have access."