Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to do list. Published every Monday online.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed.

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022

Monday, April 25 - Sunday, May 1 

Grassland and Forages

• Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. Use soil test results to identify the correct fertiliser and consider if a compound would work better than straight Nitrogen. Make sure to optimise the value of expensive fertiliser by applying lime where needed.

• Continue planning for silage - get the balance right between quality and quantity. Priority for silage this year must be to achieve good energy and protein content to aid reducing concentrates next winter. 

For this to be achieved, the cutting date should not be pushed out too late. With this in mind, Nitrogen rates should be calculated based on the days remaining between now and your planned cutting date.

• Weigh up all the options correctly when trying to access forage supplies for next winter. Maize, Whole Crop and Beet represent far better value versus purchasing grass silage.

Stock

• Young calves at grass should be monitored for scours, pneumonia and coccidiosis.

• Keep up heat detection recording - Accurate dates make management a lot easier around calving.

Coillte unveils plan for 100,000 hectares of new forests by 2050

Farming
