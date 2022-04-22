Interim Bord Bia CEO announced

Michael Murphy will take up the role following Tara McCarthy's planned departure in June
Michael Murphy, who will take up the role of interim CEO at Bord Bia.

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 14:39

Bord Bia's organisation and industry talent development director Michael Murphy will step up to the role of interim chief executive following Tara McCarthy's planned departure in June.

Mr Murphy began his career as a policy analyst in the IFA and has worked in the Departments of Agriculture and Environment.

He has led a number of Bord Bia departments over the past 20 years, having progressed from managing Bord Bia’s London office to leading its European office network and was markets director for nine years.

He joined the senior leadership team in 2007 and has been responsible for the development of Bord Bia’s Talent Academy, including five MSc programmes with two universities.

Bord Bia chairman Dan MacSweeney said: “While we conduct the search for a successor to Tara, Michael brings a wealth of experience from the food, drink and horticulture sector to this interim role across all the priority issues facing the industry and the organisation. We believe Michael will be an energising and positive influence in continuing the successful delivery of our new and exciting strategy.”

On his interim appointment, Michael Murphy said: “I’m delighted to be able to work alongside Tara during this handover phase to ensure a smooth transition in the delivery of services to our industry.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the board, the leadership team and all my committed colleagues in Bord Bia and in Government and to support our farmer and producer members in bringing Ireland’s outstanding food, drink and horticulture to the world.”

It is not the only Irish international agri-food trade appointment this week, with the Dutch Embassy in Ireland announcing Longford woman Aoife Feeney as its new agricultural policy officer.

