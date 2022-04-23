Pure Truth: A swallow doesn't make a summer in Co Clare

The painful pure truth this week, my good friends, is that our daughter Ciara is driving us all crazy with her stream of stories about sighting the first swallow of her year flitting serenely over Ballycotton strand.

She is even forwarding photographs of the welcome visitor to make us all feel even worse.

The rest of the family, scattered as we are along the length of the Wild Atlantic Way — currently living up to its name — are keeping all eyes peeled but, so far, nary a sign of an arriving swallow.

Presumably, they are biding their time and watching the weather like we are but, at the time of writing, they are conspicuous by their absence along the Wild Atlantic Way. Accordingly, with Ciara boasting every hour about her sighting, life is not easy at all.

A tried and trusted seafaring source of mine for years told me about some of the harsher realities around the swallows' migrations. He said the hardy little birds that found shelter on the crowded masts and riggings of ships he had served on were really tough survivors of an elemental battle against wind and weather.

He also said that on many occasions down the years, he'd seen flocks of thousands of swallows, clearly depending on a common food source at the beginning of their migration, running out of energy at the same time and falling to their deaths in the cold oceans below.

Often, he said, this tragedy happened when they were only minutes away from the shelter of masts and riggings.

It is a bright day here in East Clare, so we and the rest of the scattered clan are currently watching every bird flying in the hope of spotting our own hardy swallow. So far no luck, but one has to keep hoping. I will keep ye posted.

As always, slán agus sláinte.