Lamb prices hold still with no Easter 'bonus' offered at factories

The lamb trade at the factories has resumed operations following the Easter holidays with prices to producers unchanged.
While overall the trade has continued very strong for supplies, there was no 'bonus' for Easter. Hoggets supplied most of the lamb for the festival celebrations, as the new season lamb for Easter has become less available, with far fewer breeders targeting the early market than would have been the experience a decade ago.
The simple fact is that the margin from early lamb produced has been wiped out and breeders have been forced to change their policy to later lambing and production more targeted to grass-fed.
The margin over the hogget price for the low supply of Spring lamb ahead of Easter this year was less than €1/kg, and the extra production costs involved would not have been recovered.
Post-Easter, the focus has now turned to supply for the remaining days of the Islamic festival of Ramadam up to the beginning of May.
The processors are continuing to quote a base of 705-720 cents/kg for the hoggets, which is unchanged from last week. Deals between producers and the processors for the hoggets this week are understood to be delivering 720-740 cents/kg in general with some reports of up to 750 cents/kg being achieved.
The numbers of new season lamb on offer to the processors remain low. Quotes are ranging between 790-800 cents/kg, while suppliers are reporting that up to 830 cents/kg is being paid.
Due to the bank holiday on Monday, regular live sales at the marts were deferred to later in the week.