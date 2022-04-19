Gap between steer and heifer factory prices tightens over Easter

There was very little change in the prices on offer to producers from the factories for beef animals as the operations returned to normal on Tuesday following the long holiday weekend for Easter.

The exception is a tightening of the difference between steer and heifer prices, with the latter having tightened by a few cents per kilo this week.

The base for steers continues to be quoted at 480 cents/kg. It appears that 480 cents/kg is also the general going base for the plant to get steers and they are understood to be paying a few cents/kg extra in some deals with suppliers to get the stock.

However, getting up to a base of 490 cents/kg for the steers would be a challenge. Many of the factories have placed heifers on the same base as the steers this week at 480 cents/kg but there is a good bit of 485 cents/kg going and some reports of 490 cents/kg for heifers.

The processors maintaining the prices as they were pre-Easter is not entirely unexpected, but it could be a useful indicator of trends for suppliers forward.

Over the past two weeks, there had been a noticeable indication that the processors were tightening their rein on the upward movement on the prices being paid for stock by the plants.

It could be read that the factory bosses wanted to signal to their suppliers that - at least in their view - the peak of the market prices had been reached for now.

There can be no doubt that those same bosses are conscious that the May-June period - usually the most expensive for the processors securing supplies - is approaching when the supply versus demand will have a big influence on what will have to be paid for stock.

On the other hand, the trade in the UK is reported to have picked up further, a trend which should be filtering through to the Irish market - hopefully - within the week and by this time next week the factories could be under pressure to loosen their purse strings again to get sufficient cattle.

There is good demand for cows which is a positive for the trade going forward. It may also be a further sign that the catering trade is coming under price pressure in selling the higher cost cuts and offering meals with more manufacturing beef content.

The good R grade cows are making up to 460 cents/kg this week, with O grade at 440-445 cents/kg.

The intake at the factories for last week was 34,994 head reflecting the shorter working week. However, to put it in context, it was still 4,500 head more than for the same week in 2021, which is a good indication of the continued trend which year to date is up around 58,000 head on last year.

All categories of stock for last week - with the exception of the young bulls - continued well ahead of the same week last year. The intake included 13,502 steers, 9,921 heifers, 8,017 cows and 1,914 young bulls.