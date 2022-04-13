39-acre in one block set for April web auction

DNG Creedon in Douglas, Cork City are well known for online public auctions, relying on a highly successful formula that has been in place for a number of years.

Although more known for selling houses, they also sell tracts of land and a 39-acre block will be up for sale at their next online auction on April 21. The farm in question is in the townland of Ballincurrig in East Cork – quite a sought-after area in terms of agricultural land.

The village of Lisgoold is just 3km away, while the larger market town of Midleton is 11km. Rathcormac and Watergrasshill are equidistant (13km) from the property, with Cork city itself 30km away.

According to Rebecca Keohane of DNG Creedon, there have been a good number of enquiries regarding the property so far. Not all of them have translated into an equal number of pre-registrations for the online auction but this is a normal pattern when it comes to land sales.

“There have been a lot of enquiries by phone and email,” said Ms Keohane. “Looking at the auction platform, it’s a little bit quieter but I think that when it’s farmland, it tends to only come together towards the end of the process as the auction date gets nearer.”

Even though the farm is in one block, it is being presented in two lots: Lot 1 consists of a 29-acre parcel, with a guide price of €285,000 (just under €10,000/acre). Lot 2 is a 10.5-acre holding with a guide price of €100,000 (also just under €10,000/acre).

Given the way in which good quality land with good access has gone in recent times in this area, the guide figures could be seen as being a little conservative. However, that is certainly no harm when it comes to a public auction.

“When it comes to an auction, you never know until the day itself,” said Ms Keohane, who adds that the €10,000/acre level is one that should whet people’s appetite.