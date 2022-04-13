Factory prices: Spring lamb trade lift falls short of hoped-for sparkle

Trade for beef continues to be steady at the factories this week, where the prices are unchanged, with intake at over 39,000 head for last week.

While there continues to be strong demand for stock at the processors, there is a hint that the edge of the appetite in recent weeks to get the extra stock may have eased back a shade.

The intake in the year to date has been very strong and some tightening in the supply is to be expected as the numbers left in the yards deplete over the coming weeks.

Can it be that the slight easing in the tone from the processors this week is simply a marker that they are in the mood to stall against further heating of the prices as the sector moves into the usual peak price period of May-June?

It should be an odds-on bet that they will have to pay more to source sufficient cattle over the next couple of months unless the numbers left in the yards are higher than expected or there is a downturn in the market demand.

Predicting the trade in beef has always been hazardous, and the spring and early summer of 2022 will most likely be no different from the past in the measure of uncertainty for finishers.

The base for steers this week ranges from 475-480 cents/kg, with most of the intake at the higher end and reports of a few cents per kilo more being secured in some direct deals.

The base for heifers is running at 5c per kilo premium over the steers at a range of 480-485 cents/kg and up to 490 cents/kg for larger numbers.

The hunger for cattle at the factories over the past few months has also fuelled the opportunity for suppliers to deal for flat prices, inclusive of quality and breed bonuses, which has pushed the return for some Angus heifers to 520-530c/kg.

While the price for young bulls is running close to that of the equivalent grade steer at 480-485c/kg for Rs, the cow trade is marginally stronger. The quality R grade cows are making up to 460c/kg, while up to 440c/kg is being paid for O grade.

As mentioned the intake for last week at 39,062 head continues very strong. Although it was over 10,000 head higher than the same week last year, it is not a true comparison due to 2021 being a shorter working week.

Last week's supply included 15,281 steers, 10,891 heifers, 8,535 cows, and 2,252 young bulls.

Intake for the first quarter has topped half a million, setting a new record supply for the first three months of the year at 501,226 head. Over the same period in 2021, intake reached 448,072 head.

Lamb trade lift falls short

There has been a slight improvement in the lamb prices at the factories this week, but falling short of the sparkle the new-season lamb producers would have hoped for to supply the Easter trade.

At best, the spring lamb producers are struggling to get €1/kg above the hogget price, which does not compensate for the additional cost, normally associated with the production of new-season lamb for Easter and most certainly does not add up for the higher input costs in 2022.

There have been a few more of the new season lambs available to the processors this week. The factories are quoting a base of 790 cents/kg and suppliers are reporting that they are securing deals at 820-835 cents/kg.

There is disappointment among breeders at the premium available for the spring lamb, which will probably lead to even fewer being available in future years.

The hoggets continue to make up most of the intake at the factories, where they are being quoted at 705-720c/kg, with the general run of intake making 730-740c/kg.

There was a much larger entry at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where there was 780 head on offer.

The spring lambs sold for up to €124 over recording a top price of €176 for a pen of 10 weighing 52kg, while the hoggets old for up to €122 over, with a leading price of €174 for a pen of eight weighing 52kg. Up to €110 over was paid for the factory type hoggets.

Spring lambs: pen of 14 weighing 48kg — €168; pen of 10 weighing 45kg — €162. Hoggets: Pen of 12 weighing 58kg — €173; pen of 16 weighing 62kg — €170; pen of 18 weighing 56kg — €167.