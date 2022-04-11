HerdTasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to do list. Published every Monday online.
Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with Magnesium to prevent Tetany using bucket licks

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 19:11
Brian Reidy

Monday, April 4 - Sunday, April 10

All Stock 

  • Try to keep high producing stock on good quality grass swards. Cattle to be finished off grass, stores to be sold soon or cows soon to be bred.
  • Start planning for silage - remember earlier cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter. You should still aim to cut as high quality silage as possible and look to take extra cuts where possible to replenish stocks. Young grass will make better silage. Young grass will generally produce much higher energy and protein when ensiled and this will help to reduce concentrate requirements next winter.
  • Check water troughs in paddocks and give them a good clean out before cattle enter paddocks for the first grazing of the year. Debris and dirt will have accumulated over the winter. Grass is dry at the moment so stock will drink more.

Sucklers 

  • Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with Magnesium to prevent Tetany using bucket licks, etc.
  • Watch recently turned out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother out.

Growing weanlings & Store cattle 

  • On grass make sure that each individual animal is full and consuming adequate grass.
  • Where measuring grass insure that weanlings are eating a minimum of 2% of their body weight in dry matter-If not achieving these intakes supplementation may be necessary.

