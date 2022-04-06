Cattle prices holding firm as sales get into their stride

April has started the way March ended, with big sales and big prices.

It’s all go at the marts and we will go first to Macroom.

Jerh O’Sullivan, Macroom mart manager gets the ball rolling this week with a report on Saturday’s cattle sale.

“We had another big sale here in Macroom last Saturday.

“The trade has improved for the lighter stores with a big demand for forward stores and factory fit stock. Factory agents are looking for stock at the ringside and we are also seeing a very lively online trade.

“Dry cows were again a flying trade again on Saturday. Calves were improved a little on the previous week with the lighter shipping calves still under pressure. Stronger calves over 55kg are selling very well.

“Shipping calves sold from €20 up to €100 per head and up to €150 was paid for stronger lots.”

In Macroom on Saturday Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bull calves sold from €110 to €265 a head. Heifers made from €100 to €280 a head.

Continental bull and heifer calves made up to €350 a head. Continental bullocks sold from €2.95 to €2.70 per kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks sold from €2.80 to €2.40 per kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €2.23 to €1.95 per kilo. Heifers sold from €2.40 up to €2.70 per kilo.

Macroom

Saturday

No Breed Sex Weight €

2 Lm steers 697kg 1990

1 BB steer 515kg 1470

3 AA steers 585kg 1600

5 Hr steers 360kg €l920

5 Fr steers 330kg €670

1 Lm cow 800kg 2000

1 AA cow 675 kg 1530

Seamus O’Keeffe gave us the following report after the sale of cattle at Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

“Another busy day at Kanturk Mart with 1350 animals up for auction, including 620 calves. Prices for cattle are holding well, but a slight drop in prices for calves.

“Shipping calves varied in price from €10 to €60 a head, with stronger Friesian bull calves making up to €90 a head. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bull calves made from €200 to €335 a head.

“Aberdeen Angus and Hereford heifer calves made from €190 to €275 a head.”

Kanturk

Tuesday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Hr steer 745kg 1920

3 AA steers 625kg 1700

7 AA heifers 540kg 1390

7 Hr heifers 325kg 760

8 AA heifers 285kg 720

1 Ch cow 795kg 1760

1 Fr cow 730kg 1580

After the sale of cattle in Bandon on Monday, mart manager, Sean Dennehy, reported “a super trade for all categories of cattle.

“We also had strong prices and strong calves on offer."

Bandon mart on Monday had 1360 calves on offer. Friesian bull calves eligible for the high seas, sold from €30 to €85 a head. Stronger Friesian bulls sold for up to €130 a head.

Bandon

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 AA steer 325kg 800

4 Fr steers 385kg 560

1 lm steer 495kg 1300

1 Ch steer 510kg 1150

1 Ch heifer 280 600

1 Fr cow 515kg 710

1 AA cow 625kg 1350

2400 stock were sold at Kilmallock this week. This number included a clearance sale of 154 dairy cows on Thursday and 25 Angus bulls on Saturday.

The dairy clearance sale saw stock sell for prices in the region of €2240, €2,340, €2,300. On Saturday Aberdeen Angus bulls sold for up to €3,500 a head with an average of €2,681 paid for breeding stock.

On Monday bullocks made up to €1,940 a head or €2.98 per kg. Dry cows hit €1,880 a head or €2.41 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1,300 a head or €2.81 per kg.

Dairy stock on Monday made up to €1,640 (paid for a 3-year-old calved since March). Calves made up to €415 (paid for two Hereford bulls, 5 weeks old.)

On this Friday, April 8th, the North Munster all-breed bull sale takes place at Kilmallock mart starting at 1pm.

Kilmallock

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

6 AA steers 387kg 980

4 Hr steers 295kg 830

4 Lim steers 533kg 1430

4 AA heifers 343kg 810

1 Ch heifer 325kg810

4 Hr heifers 321kg 770

1 Hr cow 475kg 1040

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €20 to €1305 with the kilo. Angus bullocks sold from €350 to €1025 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks in Skibbereen made from €189 to €685 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €420 to €1165 with their weight. Heifers in Skibbereen made from €220 to €1140 with their weight.

Skibbereen

Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

5 Fr steers 453kg 940

4 Hr steers 523 kg 1330

1 AA steer 635kg 1660

1 Lm heifer 720kg 1769

1 Ch heifer 495kg 1490

1 Fr cow 760kg 1450

1 BB cow 855kg 2160

Kilkenny mart on Thursday was another large affair. The mart had 1450 cattle on offer. Kilkenny mart manager, George Candler, gave us the following report after the mart sale.

“Another good sale of cattle with beef and forward stores still selling very well in both the bullock and heifer ring. Plain lighter Friesians more difficult to sell with most buyers anxious to secure short keep animals. A slight reduction in price for Friesian cull cows lacking flesh.”

At Kilkenny mart on Thursday bullocks sold from €1.50 to €3.15 per kilo. Heifers in Kilkenny sold from €1.80 to €3.10 per kilo.

Continental cull cows sold from €1.70 to €2.77 per kilo. Friesian cull cows made from €0.85 to €2.20 per kilo.

Kilkenny

Thursday

No Breed Sex Weight €

2 Ch steers 785kg 2150

7 Hr steers 625kg 1620

9 Ch steers 590kg 1800

5 Fr steers 470kg 1100

7 AA steers 415kg 950

2 Ch heifers 465kg 1350

7 AA heifers 415kg 950

Ann Keane of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report after the sale of bullocks at Ennis mart on Friday. “We had a big sale again with 580 bullocks on offer. “Again, the trade is holding pretty strong with heavy forward bullocks a great trade.

“A good demand for stores also with 20% of the bullocks going North, and quite a few men buying both ringside and online for grass.”

And looking back to last Thursday’s sale of heifers, dry cows and aged bulls at Ennis mart, Ann added, “A fine sized sale again on Thursday with 550 cull cows and heifers available.

“The trade for cull cows could only be described as excellent and likewise for forward type heifers. Store heifers and cull cow trade similar to previous weeks. Cull cows reached a high of €2,790.

“Some great fleshed cows currently being presented. A dozen aged bulls averaged €2.36/kg with a Limousin of 945kg hitting €2,330.”

Ennis

Thursday/Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Sim steer 875kg 2500

1 Ch steer 815kg 2550

1 AA steer 590kg 1650

1 Ch heifer 580kg 1740

1 Hr heifer 510kg 1270

6 AA heifers 440kg 1070

1 Ch cow 1050kg 2790

Dowra mart on Saturday had 760 cattle on offer with the mart reporting “cattle numbers remain big with a sharper trade across the board for all classes of cattle.”

The highlight of the sale was the quality, and high prices paid for heavy dry cows. About a dozen dry cows on Saturday sold for over €2000 a head.

Dowra

Saturday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Ch steer 775kg 2300

1 BB steer 665kg 2000

2 Lm heifers 255kg 800

1 Lm heifer 470kg 1360

1 Ch cow 940kg 2760

1 Lm cow 820kg 2500

1 Sh cow 590kg 1270