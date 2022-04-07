Schemes' closing dates extended

The closing date for applying for the multi-species swards measure has been extended until April 14
Schemes' closing dates extended

The closing date for the Organic Farming Scheme has been extended for new applicants to April 22.

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 10:23

The closing date for applying for the multi-species swards measure has been extended until midnight, April 14.

The scheme was launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to encourage the planting of multi-species swards.

The scheme is part of the department’s €12m support package for farmers.

Subject to farmer uptake and seed availability, it is anticipated the measure will establish up to 12,000 hectares of multi-species swards.

As of lunchtime on Monday, April 4, more than 800 farmers had applied for the measure, while a further 500 had prepared a draft application, according to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

This extension will not delay the processing of approval letters for existing applicants, the department said. Farmers wishing to apply for the measure can do so through agfood.ie.

The closing date for the Organic Farming Scheme has also been extended for new applicants, to Friday, April 22.

Changes to the scheme this year have included lowering the required stocking rate and also expanding the area paid at the higher rates.

Minister of state at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said there was potential for farmers to receive up to €15,000 per year under the scheme.

More in this section

Signpost: The priority right now is to get fertiliser onto silage ground Signpost: The priority right now is to get fertiliser onto silage ground
FILE PHOTO Irish-based nutrition group Glanbia has announced a 22.6pc drop in earnings from last year END Glanbia Co-op takes ownership of Glanbia Ireland
Cows and planes - what it's like to be stuck in the middle of the climate debate Cows and planes - what it's like to be stuck in the middle of the climate debate
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>Average milk price for 2021 was 40.9cpl compared to 35.61cpl in 2020.</p>

Agri-business Aurivo increased revenue as milk prices rise

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

LATEST REPORT

Animal Health

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices