Schemes' closing dates extended

The closing date for applying for the multi-species swards measure has been extended until midnight, April 14.

The scheme was launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to encourage the planting of multi-species swards.

The scheme is part of the department’s €12m support package for farmers.

Subject to farmer uptake and seed availability, it is anticipated the measure will establish up to 12,000 hectares of multi-species swards.

As of lunchtime on Monday, April 4, more than 800 farmers had applied for the measure, while a further 500 had prepared a draft application, according to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

This extension will not delay the processing of approval letters for existing applicants, the department said. Farmers wishing to apply for the measure can do so through agfood.ie.

The closing date for the Organic Farming Scheme has also been extended for new applicants, to Friday, April 22.

Changes to the scheme this year have included lowering the required stocking rate and also expanding the area paid at the higher rates.

Minister of state at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said there was potential for farmers to receive up to €15,000 per year under the scheme.