Knockeevan Uno number 1 at Munster Angus Sale

Prices were up nearly €200 on last year with five bulls making €3,000 or more when the Irish Angus Munster Branch held its 34th Premier Sale at Kilmallock Mart on Saturday, April 2.

Overall, trade was very strong, with 96% clearance and a sale average of €2,685.

A spokesman for the society said: "The strong prices were driven by the quality of cattle shown along with all bulls meeting sale entry criteria: All bulls were fertility tested, genomic tested, every animal had to reach minimum weights, and all bulls were exhibitor bred.

"Strong on-farm sales in advance of the sale meant that 25 bulls of the 37 bulls entered were exhibited."

Judge Robert Shannon of the Gabriel herd, Clonakilty, picked out Knockeevan Uno from the herd of Joe Hennessy, Clonmel, as champion.

The stylish January '21 bull is a five-star son of Rosemead Karona with Rawburn Rommel also in his dam pedigree.

Uno fetched top price of €3,500

Denis Barrett auctioneer later dropped the hammer on Uno for the top price on the day at €3,500.

The reserve champion was Beryl Tommyboy from the herd of Ger Hogan, Kilfeacle in Co Tipperary.

Tommyboy is an October 2020 son of Keirbeath Karma from a Ballymagrine Wonder dam; Tommyboy later sold for €3,000.

The reserve champion 'Beryl Tommyboy' that sold for €3,000 with owner Ger Hogan, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, judge Robert Shannon, Ballinascarthy, and Michael Dullea, Branch Chairman. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

The Beryl herd also achieved €3,000 for its second entry Beryl Trickster; the November-born five-star son of Drumcrow Joker, has maternal bloodlines including homebred AI sire Beryl Jamey.

The second-highest price of €3,400 went to first-time exhibitor Niall Lynch from Kilgarvan for October '21-born bull Barnastooka Teddy.

This five-star bull is a son of Carrigroe Nathan and out of Carrigroe Nobel, whose pedigree includes Rebel and Rathosheen Hugo.

The two other bulls to make €3,000 at the sale were September 2020-born Innisfallen The Thinker from the herd of Sean Cronin, Scartaglen, Co Kerry, and February 2021-born Tubridmore Upwind from the herd of Denis Twomey, Causeway, Co Kerry.