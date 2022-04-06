Knockeevan Uno number 1 at Munster Angus Sale

Trade was very strong, with 96% clearance and a sale average of €2,685, at the 34th Premier Sale of the Irish Angus Munster Branch 
Knockeevan Uno number 1 at Munster Angus Sale

Pictured at the Munster Branch Irish Angus premier bull sale in Kilmallock Mart is the champion 'Knockeevan Uno' that sold for €3,500 with owner Joe Hennessy, Clerihan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 12:02

Prices were up nearly €200 on last year with five bulls making €3,000 or more when the Irish Angus Munster Branch held its 34th Premier Sale at Kilmallock Mart on Saturday, April 2. 

Overall, trade was very strong, with 96% clearance and a sale average of €2,685.

A spokesman for the society said: "The strong prices were driven by the quality of cattle shown along with all bulls meeting sale entry criteria: All bulls were fertility tested, genomic tested, every animal had to reach minimum weights, and all bulls were exhibitor bred.

"Strong on-farm sales in advance of the sale meant that 25 bulls of the 37 bulls entered were exhibited."

Judge Robert Shannon of the Gabriel herd, Clonakilty, picked out Knockeevan Uno from the herd of Joe Hennessy, Clonmel, as champion.

The stylish January '21 bull is a five-star son of Rosemead Karona with Rawburn Rommel also in his dam pedigree. 

Uno fetched top price of €3,500

Denis Barrett auctioneer later dropped the hammer on Uno for the top price on the day at €3,500. 

The reserve champion was Beryl Tommyboy from the herd of Ger Hogan, Kilfeacle in Co Tipperary.

Tommyboy is an October 2020 son of Keirbeath Karma from a Ballymagrine Wonder dam; Tommyboy later sold for €3,000.

The reserve champion 'Beryl Tommyboy' that sold for €3,000 with owner Ger Hogan, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, judge Robert Shannon, Ballinascarthy, and Michael Dullea, Branch Chairman. Picture: O'Gorman Photography
The reserve champion 'Beryl Tommyboy' that sold for €3,000 with owner Ger Hogan, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, judge Robert Shannon, Ballinascarthy, and Michael Dullea, Branch Chairman. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

The Beryl herd also achieved €3,000 for its second entry Beryl Trickster; the November-born five-star son of Drumcrow Joker, has maternal bloodlines including homebred AI sire Beryl Jamey.

The second-highest price of €3,400 went to first-time exhibitor Niall Lynch from Kilgarvan for October '21-born bull Barnastooka Teddy. 

This five-star bull is a son of Carrigroe Nathan and out of Carrigroe Nobel, whose pedigree includes Rebel and Rathosheen Hugo.

The two other bulls to make €3,000 at the sale were September 2020-born Innisfallen The Thinker from the herd of Sean Cronin, Scartaglen, Co Kerry, and February 2021-born Tubridmore Upwind from the herd of Denis Twomey, Causeway, Co Kerry.

Read More

87% to cut fertiliser use this spring

More in this section

Angus Schools' competition winners announced Angus Schools' competition winners announced
No limit to the 'appetite' from processors for cattle at the factory gates No limit to the 'appetite' from processors for cattle at the factory gates
HerdTasks: Your weekly farming checklist HerdTasks: Your weekly farming checklist
<p>Average milk price for 2021 was 40.9cpl compared to 35.61cpl in 2020.</p>

Agri-business Aurivo increased revenue as milk prices rise

READ NOW
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

LATEST REPORT

Animal Health

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices